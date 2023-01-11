Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wolfie's Time Out Tavern 110 East Main St

No reviews yet

110 East Main Street

PO Box 443

Van Buren, IN 46991

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.50+

Half pound patty, choice of American, Hot Pepper, or Swiss Cheese. Dressed the way you choose.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00+

Half pound patty, 3 pcs of bacon, and choice of American, Hot Pepper, or Swiss Cheese. Dressed the way you choose.

Hamburger

$6.00+

Half pound patty. Dressed the way you choose.

Bacon Hamburger

$7.50+

Half pound patty, 3 pcs of bacon. Dressed the way you choose.

Sausage Sandwich

$5.00+

4 ounce sausage patty. Dressed the way you choose.

Bob's Burger

$9.50

Half pound beef patty, 4 oz sausage patty, 3 pcs of bacon, and hot pepper cheese.

Big Bad Wolf

$14.00

Two 3/4 pound patties, 4 slices of bacon, onion petals, jalapeno peppers, hot pepper cheese, and buffalo ranch on texas toast.

Big Bad Wolf PUP

$10.00

A 3/4 pound patty, 4 slices of bacon, onion petals, jalapeno peppers, hot pepper cheese, and buffalo ranch on texas toast.

Jodie Burger

$6.50+

Half pound patty topped with jalapeno peppers covered with hot pepper cheese and blackberry jam.

Mongo Burger

$9.00+

Half pound patty with american and hot pepper cheese, 3 slices of bacon, onion, jalapenos, and chili.

Lynn Burger

$6.00+

1/2" thick smoked bologna, grilled and dressed the way you choose.

BLT

$5.50

Four slices of bacon, lettuce, and tomato on texas toast.

Breaded Tenderloin

$7.50

8oz tenderloin dressed the way you choose.

Grilled Tenderloin

$7.50

Breaded Chicken

$6.50

6oz breaded chicken patty dressed the way you choose.

BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

BBQ pulled pork dressed the way you choose.

Fish Sandwich

$5.50

Breaded pollock fish dressed the way you choose.

6" Philly

$8.00

Marinated sirloin with green peppers and onions covered with swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Optional add-ons: Mushrooms and Real Mayo.

12" Philly

$12.00

Marinated sirloin with green peppers and onions covered with swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Optional Add-ons: Mushrooms and Real Mayo

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Choice of american, hot pepper, or swiss cheese grilled on texas toast.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.00

Ham and your choice of american, hot pepper, or swiss cheese grilled on texas toast.

Garlic Butter Burger

$6.50

Whiskey Burger

$7.50

Non-Sandwiches

Chicken Strip

$4.00+

2 or 4 piece chicken strip. Includes 2oz sauce for 2 piece and 4oz sauce for 4 piece.

Hot Dog

$1.75

Chili

$4.50

Bowl of homemade chili.

Potato Soup

$4.50

Bowl of potato soup.

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Bowl of homemade chili or potato soup with grilled cheese sandwich.

Nacho

$4.00+

Small order of deep fried tortilla chips with nacho cheese.

Nacho Supreme

$6.00+

Small order of deep fried tortilla chips with nacho cheese and chili.

Chicken Wrap

$8.00

12" tortilla shell with chicken, lettuce, onion, shredded cheese, tomato, and your choice of dressing.

Soft Taco

$4.00

Chicken Soft Taco

$5.00

Burrito

$8.50

Shrimp

$8.00

Chicken Nessadilla

$8.00

Steak Nessadilla

$10.00

Wings

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Tator Tots

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Cheese Tots

$4.50

FF - Meat & Cheese

$6.50

TT - Meat & Cheese

$6.50

Waffle Fries

$4.50

Waffle FF - Meat & Cheese

$7.50

Garlic/Parm FF

$4.00

Pretzel Bites

$4.75

Mozz Sticks

$4.00

Mushrooms

$5.75

Petals

$4.75

Curds

$5.00

Cheddar Cheese Balls

$5.00

Hot Cheese Balls

$5.00

Corn Nuggets

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Gouda Bites

$5.00

Poppers - Cheddar

$5.00

Poppers - Cream Cheese

$5.00

Pickles

$4.75

Stuffed TT

$4.00

Cauliflower

$5.25

Broccoli

$5.25

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Breadsticks

$2.50

Baked Beans

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Wolfie Platter

$12.00

Elephant Ear

$3.50

Potatoes

Butter & Sour Cream Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked potato topped with butter and sour cream

Meat & Cheese Baked Potato

$6.00+

Baked potato with butter, nacho or shredded cheese, and your choice of meat (BBQ pork, Ham, Chili, Coney, or Taco). OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos.

Barnyard Baked Potato

$8.50+

Baked Potato with butter, taco meat, nacho cheese, onions, green peppers, and bacon bits. OPTIONAL: Sour Cream, Salsa, Jalapenos

BBQ Barnyard Baked Potato

$8.50+

Baked potato with butter, BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, onions, green peppers, and bacon bits. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, jalapenos.

Taco Baked Potato

$9.50+

Baked potato with butter, taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos.

Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato

$9.50+

Baked potato with butter, philly steak, diced onions, diced green peppers, and swiss cheese. OPTIONAL: Mushrooms and real mayo.

Pizza Deluxe Baked Potato

$9.50+

Baked potato with butter, pizza sauce, diced pepperoni, ground sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza

Custom Pizza

$5.25+

Build your own custom pizza.

Specialty Pizza

$8.00+

Deluxe Pizza

$14.25+

Diced pepperoni, ground sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives.

Hawaiian Pizza

$8.75+

BBQ sauce, ham, and pineapple.

4 Meat Pizza

$11.25+

Diced pepperoni, ground sausage, ground hamburger, and ham.

CBR Pizza

$8.75+

Ranch, grilled chicken, and bacon.

Taco Pizza

$14.25+

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, and shredded cheese. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos.

Wolfie's Gutbuster Pizza

$18.25+

Diced pepperoni, ground sausage, ground hamburger, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, banana peppers and black olives.

Veggie Pizza

$8.75+

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives.

Cheese Pizza

$5.25+

Philly Pizza

$9.75+

Garlic Bread

$10.00

12" pizza dough covered with garlic/parmesan butter and mozzarella cheese cut into strips.

Dipping Sauce

Strombolis

6" Pizza Stromboli

$6.50

Pizza sauce, diced pepperoni, sausage, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

12" Pizza Stromboli

$13.00

Pizza sauce, diced pepperoni, ground sausage, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

6" Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$5.00

Pizza sauce, ham, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

12" Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$10.00

Pizza sauce, ham, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

6" CBR Stromboli

$6.50

Ranch, chicken, and bacon baked on a hoagie bun.

12" CBR Stromboli

$13.00

Ranch, chicken, and bacon baked on a hoagie bun.

6" Chicken Club Stromboli

$7.00

Ranch, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

12" Chicken Club Stromboli

$13.75

Ranch, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

6" Southern Smothered Chicken Stromboli

$7.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, jalapenos, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

12" Southern Smothered Chicken Stromboli

$13.75

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, jalapenos, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

6" Veggie Stromboli

$5.00

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

12" Veggie Stromboli

$10.00

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.

Salads

Toss Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$4.50+

Diced ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, egg, and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

Grilled or Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, egg, and your choice of dressing.

Nacho Salad

$8.00+

Tortilla chips covered with chili, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, jalapeno.

Taco Salad

$8.00+

Tortilla chips covered with taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, jalapeno.

Extras

Bag Of Chips

$1.25

Cup of Cheese (2oz)

$0.75

Cup of Ranch (2oz)

$0.75

Cup of BBQ (2oz)

$0.75

Cup of Marinara (2oz)

$0.75

Cup of Jalapenos (2oz)

$0.75

Cup of Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.75

Cup of Salsa (2oz)

$0.75

Cup of Pickles (2oz)

$0.75

Cup of Garlic Butter (2oz)

$0.75

Pop

Ice Water

Mt Dew

$1.50

Can

Diet Mt Dew

$1.50

Can

Pepsi

$1.50

Can

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can

Coke

$3.00

Fountain

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain

Sprite

$3.00

Founain

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt Dew Zero

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Caffeine Free Coke

$1.50

To Go Fountain

$1.50

Coffee

$1.25

Tea

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$2.50

Milk Large

$1.50

Milk Small

$0.75

Coke Can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Location

110 East Main Street, PO Box 443, Van Buren, IN 46991

Directions

