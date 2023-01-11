Wolfie's Time Out Tavern 110 East Main St
110 East Main Street
PO Box 443
Van Buren, IN 46991
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Half pound patty, choice of American, Hot Pepper, or Swiss Cheese. Dressed the way you choose.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound patty, 3 pcs of bacon, and choice of American, Hot Pepper, or Swiss Cheese. Dressed the way you choose.
Hamburger
Half pound patty. Dressed the way you choose.
Bacon Hamburger
Half pound patty, 3 pcs of bacon. Dressed the way you choose.
Sausage Sandwich
4 ounce sausage patty. Dressed the way you choose.
Bob's Burger
Half pound beef patty, 4 oz sausage patty, 3 pcs of bacon, and hot pepper cheese.
Big Bad Wolf
Two 3/4 pound patties, 4 slices of bacon, onion petals, jalapeno peppers, hot pepper cheese, and buffalo ranch on texas toast.
Big Bad Wolf PUP
A 3/4 pound patty, 4 slices of bacon, onion petals, jalapeno peppers, hot pepper cheese, and buffalo ranch on texas toast.
Jodie Burger
Half pound patty topped with jalapeno peppers covered with hot pepper cheese and blackberry jam.
Mongo Burger
Half pound patty with american and hot pepper cheese, 3 slices of bacon, onion, jalapenos, and chili.
Lynn Burger
1/2" thick smoked bologna, grilled and dressed the way you choose.
BLT
Four slices of bacon, lettuce, and tomato on texas toast.
Breaded Tenderloin
8oz tenderloin dressed the way you choose.
Grilled Tenderloin
Breaded Chicken
6oz breaded chicken patty dressed the way you choose.
BBQ Sandwich
BBQ pulled pork dressed the way you choose.
Fish Sandwich
Breaded pollock fish dressed the way you choose.
6" Philly
Marinated sirloin with green peppers and onions covered with swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Optional add-ons: Mushrooms and Real Mayo.
12" Philly
Marinated sirloin with green peppers and onions covered with swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Optional Add-ons: Mushrooms and Real Mayo
Grilled Cheese
Choice of american, hot pepper, or swiss cheese grilled on texas toast.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham and your choice of american, hot pepper, or swiss cheese grilled on texas toast.
Garlic Butter Burger
Whiskey Burger
Non-Sandwiches
Chicken Strip
2 or 4 piece chicken strip. Includes 2oz sauce for 2 piece and 4oz sauce for 4 piece.
Hot Dog
Chili
Bowl of homemade chili.
Potato Soup
Bowl of potato soup.
Soup & Grilled Cheese
Bowl of homemade chili or potato soup with grilled cheese sandwich.
Nacho
Small order of deep fried tortilla chips with nacho cheese.
Nacho Supreme
Small order of deep fried tortilla chips with nacho cheese and chili.
Chicken Wrap
12" tortilla shell with chicken, lettuce, onion, shredded cheese, tomato, and your choice of dressing.
Soft Taco
Chicken Soft Taco
Burrito
Shrimp
Chicken Nessadilla
Steak Nessadilla
Wings
Sides
Fries
Tator Tots
Cheese Fries
Cheese Tots
FF - Meat & Cheese
TT - Meat & Cheese
Waffle Fries
Waffle FF - Meat & Cheese
Garlic/Parm FF
Pretzel Bites
Mozz Sticks
Mushrooms
Petals
Curds
Cheddar Cheese Balls
Hot Cheese Balls
Corn Nuggets
Mac & Cheese
Gouda Bites
Poppers - Cheddar
Poppers - Cream Cheese
Pickles
Stuffed TT
Cauliflower
Broccoli
Chips & Salsa
Breadsticks
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Wolfie Platter
Elephant Ear
Potatoes
Butter & Sour Cream Baked Potato
Baked potato topped with butter and sour cream
Meat & Cheese Baked Potato
Baked potato with butter, nacho or shredded cheese, and your choice of meat (BBQ pork, Ham, Chili, Coney, or Taco). OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos.
Barnyard Baked Potato
Baked Potato with butter, taco meat, nacho cheese, onions, green peppers, and bacon bits. OPTIONAL: Sour Cream, Salsa, Jalapenos
BBQ Barnyard Baked Potato
Baked potato with butter, BBQ pulled pork, nacho cheese, onions, green peppers, and bacon bits. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, jalapenos.
Taco Baked Potato
Baked potato with butter, taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos.
Philly Steak & Cheese Baked Potato
Baked potato with butter, philly steak, diced onions, diced green peppers, and swiss cheese. OPTIONAL: Mushrooms and real mayo.
Pizza Deluxe Baked Potato
Baked potato with butter, pizza sauce, diced pepperoni, ground sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.
Pizza
Custom Pizza
Build your own custom pizza.
Specialty Pizza
Deluxe Pizza
Diced pepperoni, ground sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives.
Hawaiian Pizza
BBQ sauce, ham, and pineapple.
4 Meat Pizza
Diced pepperoni, ground sausage, ground hamburger, and ham.
CBR Pizza
Ranch, grilled chicken, and bacon.
Taco Pizza
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, and shredded cheese. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos.
Wolfie's Gutbuster Pizza
Diced pepperoni, ground sausage, ground hamburger, ham, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, banana peppers and black olives.
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives.
Cheese Pizza
Philly Pizza
Garlic Bread
12" pizza dough covered with garlic/parmesan butter and mozzarella cheese cut into strips.
Dipping Sauce
Strombolis
6" Pizza Stromboli
Pizza sauce, diced pepperoni, sausage, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
12" Pizza Stromboli
Pizza sauce, diced pepperoni, ground sausage, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
6" Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Pizza sauce, ham, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
12" Ham & Cheese Stromboli
Pizza sauce, ham, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
6" CBR Stromboli
Ranch, chicken, and bacon baked on a hoagie bun.
12" CBR Stromboli
Ranch, chicken, and bacon baked on a hoagie bun.
6" Chicken Club Stromboli
Ranch, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
12" Chicken Club Stromboli
Ranch, chicken, ham, bacon, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
6" Southern Smothered Chicken Stromboli
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, jalapenos, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
12" Southern Smothered Chicken Stromboli
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, jalapenos, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
6" Veggie Stromboli
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
12" Veggie Stromboli
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella cheese baked on a hoagie bun.
Salads
Toss Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Diced ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, egg, and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, egg, and your choice of dressing.
Nacho Salad
Tortilla chips covered with chili, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, jalapeno.
Taco Salad
Tortilla chips covered with taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese. OPTIONAL: Sour cream, salsa, jalapeno.
Extras
Pop
Ice Water
Mt Dew
Can
Diet Mt Dew
Can
Pepsi
Can
Diet Pepsi
Can
Coke
Fountain
Diet Coke
Fountain
Sprite
Founain
Lemonade
Mt Dew Zero
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Sprite Zero
Ginger Ale
Cherry Pepsi
Bottled Water
Coke Zero
Caffeine Free Coke
To Go Fountain
Coffee
Tea
Red Bull Can
Milk Large
Milk Small
Coke Can
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
