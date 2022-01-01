Go
Toast

Oriental Wok

Come in and enjoy!

317 Buttermilk Pike • $$

Avg 4.6 (1540 reviews)

Popular Items

Potstickers$10.00
Spring Roll$3.00
Sesame Chicken$18.00
Orange Chicken$18.00
Egg Roll$3.00
(Contains Peanuts.)
General Wong's Chicken$18.00
Crab Rangoon$12.00
Shrimp Cheese Roll$3.00
Egg Roll$3.00
(Contains Peanuts)
S&S Chicken$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

317 Buttermilk Pike

Fort Mitchell KY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Camporosso Wood Fired Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Take out and enjoy!

PeeWee's Place

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nashville Hot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Braxton Barrel House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston