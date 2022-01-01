Go
Toast

Panarelli's Deli

Thank you for your order, we look forward to serving you!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

2837 Maricopa Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Wrap or Sandwich$4.95
Pastrami$9.95
Antipasto Salad$8.95
Build Your Own$7.95
Desert Burrito$6.95
Eggs, Homemade Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Salt & Pepper on a Flour Tortilla.
Club$7.95
Biscuits & Gravy$5.95
Homemade Country Gravy and Delicious Biscuits
The "Bari"$7.95
Bag of Chips$1.50
Country Burrito$6.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2837 Maricopa Ave

Lake Havasu AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

1736 South Mcculloch, Lake Havasu City, AZ, 86406

Sweet Breeze Crepes ,Coffee, Catering and more...

No reviews yet

Food Cart serving delicious Sweet and Savory crepes located on Main Street in Lake Havasu City, AZ next to Fugs Wine and Beer bar. Come on over and pair your favorite wine/beer with delicious crepes. We also serve lattes and coffees and provide catering service to the community.

LaCarcacha

No reviews yet

Lake Havasu's Favorite Taco Truck!

Jersey's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to Jersey’s Bar & Grill in Lake Havasu City, Arizona! We are thrilled to share our passion for good food with you! Here you’ll find menus reminiscent of the comforts of home but with an added modern twist. From our famed hand-cut ribeye to our unforgettable Truffle Mac’n Cheese to our popular Hot Mess for breakfast, you will soon see why people are saying we have some of the finest food in town. We also have a unique collection of signature drinks like the Fuggedaboutit and The Seaside Heights and a pretty original selection of craft beers. You also have to check our events page so you can plan to see one of our Las Vegas Style dueling piano nights where you’ll never find a stranger in the room as the entire joint is participating in the good times…What else can we say other than come on in and see for yourself!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston