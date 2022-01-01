Go
Toast

Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant

Hope you enjoy everything!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

205 W Genesee St • $$

Avg 4.2 (483 reviews)

Popular Items

*Taco Salad$14.00
chopped romaine, crisp flour tortilla bowl, with Spanish rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, seasoned sour cream, cheese blend & choice of: ground beef, adobo pork, pulled chicken, smoked
*Tico Burrito$14.00
shredded smoked sirloin or ground beef, rojo sauce
Chips & Salsa$6.00
house fried corn tortilla chips, chipotle spicy salsa & pico de gallo
*Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
flour tortilla with mixed cheese, pico de gallo & chicken. Served with Spanish rice, choice of beans & sour cream
Chips, Salsa & Queso$13.00
house fried corn tortilla chips, chipotle spicy salsa, pico de gallo & poblano cerveza queso
Large Guacamole$8.00
house guacamole comes with house fried corn tortilla chips
*Chips & Queso$7.00
cheese, roasted poblano peppers, beer
*Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
three corn tortillas filled with cheese & chicken. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
"Verde Burrito$14.00
pulled chicken, pico de gallo, verde sauce
*Cowboy Burritos$14.00
adobo pork, borracho beans, morita sauce, chipotle aioli, fried onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 W Genesee St

Fayetteville NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arad Evans Inn 2021

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

YO!BURRITO

No reviews yet

FRESH. MODERN. MEXICAN.
Slingin' an alternative take on the Mexican experience - with vegan, gluten-free and "create your own" options galore - YO!BURRITO is the newest and coolest casual ‘Cuse eatery. Don’t be a burro, come get your burritos, YO!

YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES

No reviews yet

A New Classic
The seamless combination of cutting edge and comfort, of trends and tradition, of fresh thinking and established methods – Yards Grille is the New Classic American Restaurant. New classic is our inspiration. We begin with comfortable Americana fare and elevate it to a level that our guests find invigorating. Our service is attentive and seamless throughout each and every meal.

YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND

No reviews yet

The little brother of YARDS GRILLE on the hill. Serving a selection of items for everyone enjoying the beach.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston