Fayetteville restaurants you'll love
Fayetteville's top cuisines
Must-try Fayetteville restaurants
More about Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant
205 W Genesee St, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|*Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
three corn tortillas filled with cheese & chicken. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
|*Nachos
|$16.00
topped with choice of: ground beef, pulled chicken, adobo pork, or smoked shredded beef, refried beans, house queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole & seasoned sour cream
|*Taco Salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine, crisp flour tortilla bowl, with Spanish rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, seasoned sour cream, cheese blend & choice of: ground beef, adobo pork, pulled chicken, smoked
More about YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES
YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES
5648 Green Lakes Park Drive, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese on brioche
|Hot Dog
|$5.00
with a bag of chips
|Classic Smashburger
|$12.00
double patty, cheddar, grilled onion, brioche, bag of chips
More about YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND
YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND
7900 Green Lakes Rd, Fayetteville
More about Arad Evans Inn 2021
Arad Evans Inn 2021
7206 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville