Fayetteville restaurants you'll love

Fayetteville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fayetteville

Fayetteville's top cuisines

American
American
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Fayetteville restaurants

Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant

205 W Genesee St, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
three corn tortillas filled with cheese & chicken. Served with Spanish rice & choice of beans & sauce
*Nachos$16.00
topped with choice of: ground beef, pulled chicken, adobo pork, or smoked shredded beef, refried beans, house queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole & seasoned sour cream
*Taco Salad$14.00
chopped romaine, crisp flour tortilla bowl, with Spanish rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, seasoned sour cream, cheese blend & choice of: ground beef, adobo pork, pulled chicken, smoked
More about Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant
YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES image

 

YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES

5648 Green Lakes Park Drive, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese on brioche
Hot Dog$5.00
with a bag of chips
Classic Smashburger$12.00
double patty, cheddar, grilled onion, brioche, bag of chips
More about YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES
YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND image

 

YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND

7900 Green Lakes Rd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND
Restaurant banner

 

Arad Evans Inn 2021

7206 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Arad Evans Inn 2021
Map

Map

