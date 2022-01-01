Go
Pasta Pasta

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

234 East Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2935 reviews)

Popular Items

Stuffed Baked Clams$12.00
Bosc Pear Salad$12.00
Chicken Parm$25.00
Filet Mignon Quesadilla$16.00
Ravioli Parmigiana$19.00
Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Bread$3.00
Rigatoni Ala Vodka$19.00
Classic Margherita Pizza$16.00
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

234 East Main Street

Port Jefferson NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
