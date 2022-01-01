Go
Patrick Dugan's Coffee House

It has always been our goal to make our coffee house feel like an extension of your living room... but with exceptional coffee. For over a decade now, we have been a part of Downtown Garden City, Kansas and have established a place in our community's heart as their home away from home.

301 North Main Street

Popular Items

Strawberries and Cream Matcha$6.75
Pureed strawberries, oat milk and topped with matcha green tea
London Fog$4.50
Earl grey tea, vanilla and milk
Strawberry Cold Brew$5.75
Cold brew coffee made with strawberry pulp, vanilla, white chocolate and creamy half and half.
Cold Brew Coffee$4.25
Coffee brewed for 18-24hours in cold water
Quad$6.75
Our blended peanut butter smootie made with 4 shots of espresso
Loose Leaf Tea$3.75
Loose leaf tea steeped perfectly. Can be made hot or iced
Red Berries Lemonade$6.00
Storm Chaser$5.75
Cold brew coffee, made with chocolate and creamy half and half.
Blended Local Favorites$6.45
Our famous drinks made blended
Smoothies$6.00
100% crushed fruit jammed packed full of flavor
Location

301 North Main Street

Garden City KS

Sunday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
