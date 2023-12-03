Cabana Mexican Grill
496 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1715 East Kansas Plaza, Garden City, KS 67846
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brianna's Cafe - 203 North Aztec Street
No Reviews
203 North Aztec Street Montezuma, KS 67867
View restaurant
Walk-On's Garden City - Garden City, KS
No Reviews
1230 McCoy Drive Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurant
More near Garden City