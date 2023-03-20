Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brianna's Cafe 203 North Aztec Street

review star

No reviews yet

203 North Aztec Street

Montezuma, KS 67867

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fajita Nachos
Taco Combo
Special Burrito


Mexican Dinners

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$9.00+

Five (5) Corn Tortilla Soft-Shell Tacos Filled with Your Choice of Marinated Pork, Steak or Chicken. Topped with Onions & Cilantro.

Taco Combo

Taco Combo

$10.00+

Three Corn or Flour Soft-Shell Tacos Filled with Your Choice of Beef Steak, Chicken or Ground Beef. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese.

Fiesta Chicken

Fiesta Chicken

$10.00

Char-Broiled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Topped with Shrimp, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno & White Cheese Dip.

Chicken Chorizo

Chicken Chorizo

$10.00

Char-Broiled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Topped with Homemade Chorizo Sausage & White Cheese Dip.

Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$8.50+

Crisp Corn Tortilla Chips Layered with Refried Beans & Grilled Chicken. Topped with Pico-de-Gallo & White Cheese Dip. Substitute for Grilled SteaK for $1.00.

Special Burrito

Special Burrito

$9.25

Large Flour Tortillas Loaded & Rolled with Mexican Rice, Refried Beas & Your Choice of Ground Beef, Steak, Marinated Pork or Chicken. Topped with White Cheese Dip & Pico-de-Gallo.

Burrito Rancherro

Burrito Rancherro

$8.75

Large Flour Tortilla Loaded & Rolled with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans & Your Choice of Ground Beef, Steak, Marinated Pork or Chicken. Topped with Green Sauce, Shredded Cheese & Tomato.

Traditional Fajitas

Traditional Fajitas

$11.75

Your Choice of Beef, Chicken or Both Grilled with Onions, Tomato & Bell Peppers.

Mixed Fajitas

Mixed Fajitas

$12.75

Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Grilled with Onions, Tomato & Bell Peppers.

Molcajete

Molcajete

$15.00

Beef, Chicken, Shrimp & Chorizo Grilled with Onions, Tomato & Bell Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served in a Molcajete.

Torta

Torta

$9.00

Mexican Sandwich Spread with Mayo & Filled with Your Choice of Marinated Pork, Beef Steak, or Ham & Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with French Fries.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.50

Crisp Flour Bowl Stuffed with Choice of Ground Beef or Chicken. Layered with Beans & Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Shredded Cheese.

Tilapia

Tilapia

$10.50

Grilled Tilapia Filet Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pico-de-Gallo & Guacamole.

Chicken flautas

Chicken flautas

$9.00

Three Deep-Fried Rolled Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken. Topped with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato & a Side of Guacamole.

Enchiladas Rojas

Enchiladas Rojas

$9.00

Two Flour Ground Beef Enchiladas Topped with Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.00

Three Chicken or Cheese Enchiladas Topped with Our Green Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$11.00

Beef Steak with Special Seasoning. Topped with Grilled Onions. Served with a Baked Potato.

Tostada

$7.50

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.00

Shrimp Grilled with Onions, Tomato & Bell Peppers.

Chile Reyeno

$10.00

Chile Reyeno Burrito

$8.00

Salad

Blushing Pear Salad

Blushing Pear Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Two Pear Halves & Cottage Cheese Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce Atop a Bed of Greens. Served with Sweet Potato Wedges.

Chef Salad

$8.00

Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Ham, Eggs, Cheese & Croutons.

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.00

Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Cheese, Green Peppers, Eggs & Chicken Tenders.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Eggs, Grilled Chicken & Sweet Potato Wedges.

Marinated Chicken Salad

$9.00

Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Cheese, Croutons & Our Specialty Marinated Chicken.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.00

Greens, Tomato, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheese & Grilled Chicken. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pineapple Salsa.

Side Salad

$3.00

Appetizer

Chips and salsa

Chips and salsa

$3.00+

Cheese Dip

$4.50+

Guacamole Dip

$4.50+
Cheese curds

Cheese curds

$6.25

Fried Pickles

$6.25

Two Dips

$6.25

Onion Rings

$6.00

Bean Dip

$4.00

Papas Locas

$9.00

French fries, topped with white queso, chorizo and jalapenos.

wings

$10.00

Bean and cheese nachos

$6.00

appetizer nachos

$10.00

Sandwhiches

Nae's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nae's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Marinated Chicken Breast Topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Crispy Fried Onions.

Bufallo Chicken Sandwich

Bufallo Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & topped with Motzarella Cheese.

Italian Asiago Sub

$9.25

Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Sliced Jalapenos & Chipotle Suace Layered on Our Signature Homemade Italian Asiago Hoagie.

Philly

Philly

$9.75

Philly Steak, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese Served on a Homemade Hoagie Sub.

Club

Club

$9.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss & American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato All Layered on Sliced White Bread. $9.00

Patty melt

$9.25

Beef Patty, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese Served on Rye Bread.

BLT

$7.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled chicken sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.75

Two (2) Crispy Fried Chicken Strips, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled with Ranch Dressing & Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Crispy Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

The Ash Wrap

$9.25

Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers & Pepper Jack Cheese Drizzled with Our Chipotle Sauce & Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

Large Flour Tortilla Grilled & Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions & Bell Peppers. Served with Lettuce, Guacamole & Sour Cream

Dinners

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$20.00

12 oz Grilled Ribeye Lightly-Seasoned & Cooked Just the Way You Like It.

T-Bone Steak

$18.00

12oz T-bone Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.00Out of stock

Hand-Breaded Beef Steak (6 oz) Deep-Fried and Topped with Creamy, Country Gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.75+

Hand-Breaded Butterfly Chicken Deep-Fried and Topped with Creamy, Country Gravy.

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$10.50

and-Breaded Boneless Butterflied Pork Chop Deep-Fried and Topped with Creamy Country Gravy.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$9.00+

Four (4) Battered Chicken Strips Fried to a Golden Crisp. Served with Creamy, Country Gravy. 

Mexican Cheeseburger Steak

Mexican Cheeseburger Steak

$11.00

Cheeseburger Steak Topped with Grilled Onions, Tomato, Jalapeno & Bacon. Served with Refried Beans & German Fries. 

Hamburger Steak Dinner

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$10.50

Seasoned Hamburger Steak (10 oz) Topped with Grilled Onions. 

Cheeseburger Steak Dinner

Cheeseburger Steak Dinner

$10.75

Seasoned Hamburger Steak (10 oz) Topped with Choice of American, Swiss or Smoked Cheddar Cheese. 

Chopped Steak Dinner

$11.00

Steak (10 oz) Topped with Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms.

Chicken Marinated Dinner

Chicken Marinated Dinner

$9.50+

neless, Skinless Chicken Breast (6 oz) Charbroiled After Resting in Our Signature Marinade.

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$10.00

Charbroiled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Smothered in Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms & Onions. Topped with Crispy Bacon. 

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$9.50

Boneless Pork Chop (6 oz) Seasoned & Grilled. 

Battered Shrimp Dinner

Battered Shrimp Dinner

$11.00

Six (6) Large Battered & Deep-Fried Shrimp. Served with Cocktail Sauce. 

Fish Fillet Dinner

Fish Fillet Dinner

$10.75

Battered Pollock Fillet (8 oz) Deep-Fried Until Crisp. Served with Tarter Sauce. 

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$10.00

Lightly-Seasoned, Charbroiled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Served Over Fluffy Rice. 

Burgers

Pepper Jack Guacamole Burger

Pepper Jack Guacamole Burger

$10.00

Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese & Guacamole. 

Aztec Burger

Aztec Burger

$10.00

Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapenos & Our Signature Chipotle Sauce.

Smokey Cheddar Burger

Smokey Cheddar Burger

$10.00

Topped with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, an Onion Ring & Drizzled with BBQ Sauce.

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$9.50

Topped with Grilled Onions, Bacon, Jalapenos, Tomato & American Cheese. 

Beefy Burger

Beefy Burger

$12.00

Two (2) 6 oz Beef Patties Topped with Cheese & Bacon.

Blues burger

Blues burger

$10.00
Mexican Cheeseburger

Mexican Cheeseburger

$10.00

Topped with Ham, Guacamole, Grilled Onions, Sliced Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup & Mayo.

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$10.00

Topped with Ham, a Delicately-Carmelized Pineapple Ring & Mozzarella Cheese. 

Humpty-Dumpty Burger

Humpty-Dumpty Burger

$10.50

Topped with Bacon, Grilled Onions, a Fried Egg & American Cheese. 

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.75

Topped with Grilled Onions & Mushrooms. 

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Hamburger

$9.50

Double Hamburger

$10.00

Double Bacon Hamburger

$11.50

Double Cheeseburger

$10.50

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Side and Extras

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Baked Potatoes

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Curly Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.00

guacamole salad

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

rice

$2.00

beans

$2.00

Veggie of the day

$1.50

Street Tacos (1)

$2.00

Taco combo (1)

$3.00

enchilada

$3.00

lime

$1.00

side of queso

$1.50

side of guac

$1.00

extra dressing

$0.25

Jalapeno toreado

$1.00

Beef patty

$2.50

Catering

Choose any meal from our regular menu for a catering order over 20 people and just ADD 1.00 per meal.
Taco Tray

Taco Tray

$50.00

30 street tacos your choice of meat, grielled onions, raw onions, cilantro, limes and salsa on the side

Rice

$10.00+

Beans

$10.00+
full Pie

full Pie

$20.00

Fruit-Filled Cherry Mixed Berry Peach Apple Dutch Apple Blueberry Rhubarb Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Cream Lemon Fresh Strawberry Key Lime French Silk Pecan Pumpkin Meringue Coconut Chocolate-Peanut Butter Butterscotch Lemon Cream Cheese Pecan Strawberry Butterfinger Raspberry Cherry Oreo Chocolate-Stra

Traditional fajita family size

$55.00

Your choice of beef steak, chicken or a combination grilled with green peppers, onions and tomatoe. Served with rice and beans. Serves 5-7

Chicken Salad

$48.00

Serves 5-7

Chips and salsa

Chips and salsa

$3.00+

Cheese Dip

$4.50+

Guacamole Dip

$4.50+

kids menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

kids Hamburger

$6.00

Corn Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.00

Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.25

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Root Beer, Orange Crush, Pink Lemonade, Tropicana Lemonade

Bottled Mexican Soda

$3.00

Coca-Cola, Manzanita, Orange Fanta, Fresca, Sprite

Juice

$2.50

Apple, Orange

Iced Tea

$2.25

Sweet, Unsweet, Raspberry

Coffee

$1.75

Regular or Decaf

Cappuccino

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate milk

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

water

Desserts

Slice of Pie

Slice of Pie

$5.00

Ask Server for Daily Options. Fruit-Filled: Cherry Mixed Berry Peach Apple Dutch Apple Blueberry Rhubarb Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Cream Lemon Fresh Strawberry Key Lime French Silk Pecan Pumpkin Meringue: Coconut Chocolate-Peanut Butter Butterscotch Lemon Cream Cheese Pecan Strawberry Butterfinger Raspberry Cherry Oreo Chocolate-Strawberry

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$6.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Topped with Choice of Cream Cheese or Caramel Icing.

Muffins

Muffins

$3.00

Ask Server for Daily Options Including Raspberry Cream Cheese, Blueberry, and Poppyseed.

Ice cream

$1.50

Special

Special

$9.50

1/2 special

$8.50

Peroguies

$10.50

1/2 peroguies

$9.00

single peroguie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 North Aztec Street, Montezuma, KS 67867

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Copeland Cafe - 201 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
201 Main Street Copeland, KS 67837
View restaurantnext
Patrick Dugan's Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
301 North Main Street Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext
Cabana Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 496
110 W Kansas Ave Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext
Itokos Grill Garden City -
orange starNo Reviews
2620 North Taylor Avenue Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext
Jax Sports Grille - Garden City, KS
orange star3.9 • 654
1907 E. Mary St Garden City, KS 67846
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Montezuma
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston