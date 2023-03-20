Brianna's Cafe 203 North Aztec Street
Popular Items
Mexican Dinners
Street Tacos
Five (5) Corn Tortilla Soft-Shell Tacos Filled with Your Choice of Marinated Pork, Steak or Chicken. Topped with Onions & Cilantro.
Taco Combo
Three Corn or Flour Soft-Shell Tacos Filled with Your Choice of Beef Steak, Chicken or Ground Beef. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese.
Fiesta Chicken
Char-Broiled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Topped with Shrimp, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno & White Cheese Dip.
Chicken Chorizo
Char-Broiled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Topped with Homemade Chorizo Sausage & White Cheese Dip.
Fajita Nachos
Crisp Corn Tortilla Chips Layered with Refried Beans & Grilled Chicken. Topped with Pico-de-Gallo & White Cheese Dip. Substitute for Grilled SteaK for $1.00.
Special Burrito
Large Flour Tortillas Loaded & Rolled with Mexican Rice, Refried Beas & Your Choice of Ground Beef, Steak, Marinated Pork or Chicken. Topped with White Cheese Dip & Pico-de-Gallo.
Burrito Rancherro
Large Flour Tortilla Loaded & Rolled with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans & Your Choice of Ground Beef, Steak, Marinated Pork or Chicken. Topped with Green Sauce, Shredded Cheese & Tomato.
Traditional Fajitas
Your Choice of Beef, Chicken or Both Grilled with Onions, Tomato & Bell Peppers.
Mixed Fajitas
Beef, Chicken & Shrimp Grilled with Onions, Tomato & Bell Peppers.
Molcajete
Beef, Chicken, Shrimp & Chorizo Grilled with Onions, Tomato & Bell Peppers. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served in a Molcajete.
Torta
Mexican Sandwich Spread with Mayo & Filled with Your Choice of Marinated Pork, Beef Steak, or Ham & Cheese. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with French Fries.
Taco Salad
Crisp Flour Bowl Stuffed with Choice of Ground Beef or Chicken. Layered with Beans & Topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Shredded Cheese.
Tilapia
Grilled Tilapia Filet Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pico-de-Gallo & Guacamole.
Chicken flautas
Three Deep-Fried Rolled Corn Tortillas Stuffed with Shredded Chicken. Topped with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato & a Side of Guacamole.
Enchiladas Rojas
Two Flour Ground Beef Enchiladas Topped with Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three Chicken or Cheese Enchiladas Topped with Our Green Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream.
Carne Asada
Beef Steak with Special Seasoning. Topped with Grilled Onions. Served with a Baked Potato.
Tostada
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Grilled with Onions, Tomato & Bell Peppers.
Chile Reyeno
Chile Reyeno Burrito
Salad
Blushing Pear Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Two Pear Halves & Cottage Cheese Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce Atop a Bed of Greens. Served with Sweet Potato Wedges.
Chef Salad
Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Ham, Eggs, Cheese & Croutons.
Chicken Tender Salad
Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Cheese, Green Peppers, Eggs & Chicken Tenders.
Cobb Salad
Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Eggs, Grilled Chicken & Sweet Potato Wedges.
Marinated Chicken Salad
Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Cheese, Croutons & Our Specialty Marinated Chicken.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Greens, Tomato, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheese & Grilled Chicken. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pineapple Salsa.
Side Salad
Appetizer
Sandwhiches
Nae's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken Breast Topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Crispy Fried Onions.
Bufallo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & topped with Motzarella Cheese.
Italian Asiago Sub
Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Sliced Jalapenos & Chipotle Suace Layered on Our Signature Homemade Italian Asiago Hoagie.
Philly
Philly Steak, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese Served on a Homemade Hoagie Sub.
Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss & American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato All Layered on Sliced White Bread. $9.00
Patty melt
Beef Patty, Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese Served on Rye Bread.
BLT
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Two (2) Crispy Fried Chicken Strips, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled with Ranch Dressing & Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
The Ash Wrap
Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers & Pepper Jack Cheese Drizzled with Our Chipotle Sauce & Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
Chicken Quesadilla
Large Flour Tortilla Grilled & Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Onions & Bell Peppers. Served with Lettuce, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Dinners
Ribeye Steak
12 oz Grilled Ribeye Lightly-Seasoned & Cooked Just the Way You Like It.
T-Bone Steak
12oz T-bone Steak
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-Breaded Beef Steak (6 oz) Deep-Fried and Topped with Creamy, Country Gravy.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand-Breaded Butterfly Chicken Deep-Fried and Topped with Creamy, Country Gravy.
Chicken Fried Pork Chop
and-Breaded Boneless Butterflied Pork Chop Deep-Fried and Topped with Creamy Country Gravy.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Four (4) Battered Chicken Strips Fried to a Golden Crisp. Served with Creamy, Country Gravy.
Mexican Cheeseburger Steak
Cheeseburger Steak Topped with Grilled Onions, Tomato, Jalapeno & Bacon. Served with Refried Beans & German Fries.
Hamburger Steak Dinner
Seasoned Hamburger Steak (10 oz) Topped with Grilled Onions.
Cheeseburger Steak Dinner
Seasoned Hamburger Steak (10 oz) Topped with Choice of American, Swiss or Smoked Cheddar Cheese.
Chopped Steak Dinner
Steak (10 oz) Topped with Brown Gravy, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms.
Chicken Marinated Dinner
neless, Skinless Chicken Breast (6 oz) Charbroiled After Resting in Our Signature Marinade.
Smothered Chicken
Charbroiled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Smothered in Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms & Onions. Topped with Crispy Bacon.
Grilled Pork Chop
Boneless Pork Chop (6 oz) Seasoned & Grilled.
Battered Shrimp Dinner
Six (6) Large Battered & Deep-Fried Shrimp. Served with Cocktail Sauce.
Fish Fillet Dinner
Battered Pollock Fillet (8 oz) Deep-Fried Until Crisp. Served with Tarter Sauce.
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Lightly-Seasoned, Charbroiled Chicken Breast (6 oz) Served Over Fluffy Rice.
Burgers
Pepper Jack Guacamole Burger
Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese & Guacamole.
Aztec Burger
Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapenos & Our Signature Chipotle Sauce.
Smokey Cheddar Burger
Topped with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, an Onion Ring & Drizzled with BBQ Sauce.
Bacon Jalapeno Burger
Topped with Grilled Onions, Bacon, Jalapenos, Tomato & American Cheese.
Beefy Burger
Two (2) 6 oz Beef Patties Topped with Cheese & Bacon.
Blues burger
Mexican Cheeseburger
Topped with Ham, Guacamole, Grilled Onions, Sliced Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup & Mayo.
Hawaiian Burger
Topped with Ham, a Delicately-Carmelized Pineapple Ring & Mozzarella Cheese.
Humpty-Dumpty Burger
Topped with Bacon, Grilled Onions, a Fried Egg & American Cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with Grilled Onions & Mushrooms.
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Hamburger
Double Hamburger
Double Bacon Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Side and Extras
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potatoes
French Fries
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Onion Rings
Side Salad
guacamole salad
Cottage Cheese
Rice & Beans
rice
beans
Veggie of the day
Street Tacos (1)
Taco combo (1)
enchilada
lime
side of queso
side of guac
extra dressing
Jalapeno toreado
Beef patty
Catering
Taco Tray
30 street tacos your choice of meat, grielled onions, raw onions, cilantro, limes and salsa on the side
Rice
Beans
full Pie
Fruit-Filled Cherry Mixed Berry Peach Apple Dutch Apple Blueberry Rhubarb Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Cream Lemon Fresh Strawberry Key Lime French Silk Pecan Pumpkin Meringue Coconut Chocolate-Peanut Butter Butterscotch Lemon Cream Cheese Pecan Strawberry Butterfinger Raspberry Cherry Oreo Chocolate-Stra
Traditional fajita family size
Your choice of beef steak, chicken or a combination grilled with green peppers, onions and tomatoe. Served with rice and beans. Serves 5-7
Chicken Salad
Serves 5-7
Chips and salsa
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
kids menu
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Root Beer, Orange Crush, Pink Lemonade, Tropicana Lemonade
Bottled Mexican Soda
Coca-Cola, Manzanita, Orange Fanta, Fresca, Sprite
Juice
Apple, Orange
Iced Tea
Sweet, Unsweet, Raspberry
Coffee
Regular or Decaf
Cappuccino
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Milk
Chocolate milk
Bottle Water
water
Desserts
Slice of Pie
Ask Server for Daily Options. Fruit-Filled: Cherry Mixed Berry Peach Apple Dutch Apple Blueberry Rhubarb Strawberry Rhubarb Sour Cream Lemon Fresh Strawberry Key Lime French Silk Pecan Pumpkin Meringue: Coconut Chocolate-Peanut Butter Butterscotch Lemon Cream Cheese Pecan Strawberry Butterfinger Raspberry Cherry Oreo Chocolate-Strawberry
Brownie Sundae
Cinnamon Roll
Topped with Choice of Cream Cheese or Caramel Icing.
Muffins
Ask Server for Daily Options Including Raspberry Cream Cheese, Blueberry, and Poppyseed.
Ice cream
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
203 North Aztec Street, Montezuma, KS 67867