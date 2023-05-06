Restaurant header imageView gallery

Below Zero

110 West Kansas Avenue

Garden City, KS 67846

Burgers, Sandwiches & Baskets

Below Burger

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

Desserts

Shakes

Rolled Ice Cream

Drinks

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Orange Fanta

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Strawberry Fanta

Vanilla Shake

Chocolate Shake

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location

110 West Kansas Avenue, Garden City, KS 67846

