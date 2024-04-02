Los Charros Birria Behind Gravity Wellness Spa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Bridging cultural gaps through delicious food. Birria is a traditional Mexican Dish that originated in Jalisco, a neighbor state of my parents hometown. Birria is traditionally made with goat meat but we prepare ours with beef since we originated in Beefland aka western Kansas. We are proud to be American and we want to ensure that our culture continues to live through delicious food, outstanding customer service, community engagement and servant leadership.
Location
1106 Campus Drive, Garden City, KS 67846
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brianna's Cafe - 203 North Aztec Street
No Reviews
203 North Aztec Street Montezuma, KS 67867
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Garden City
More near Garden City