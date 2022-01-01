Go
Perrotti's Pizza

Relaxed, family-run Italian restaurant group offering pies, pastas, subs & lunch specials.
Service options: Dine-in · Curbside pickup · No-contact delivery

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

3021 Greene Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (2663 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Giant Build Your Own$15.99
Build Your Own Pizza Pie!
Cheese
Mozzarella, homemade marinara and our fresh, (never frozen) dough.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza Pie!
Side Salad$4.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & cheese
Pepperoni
Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, homemade marinara & our never-frozen dough.
Small Cheesy Breadsticks$4.99
Cheesy bread with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
16" Giant Pepperoni$17.49
Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, homemade marinara & our never-frozen dough.
Stuffed Pepperoni Rolls$7.99
Mozzarella and pepperoni rolled together with our fresh pizza dough. Order of 6.
Ranch$0.99
12" Medium Build Your Own$11.99
Build Your Own Pizza Pie!
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3021 Greene Avenue

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
