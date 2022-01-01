Go
Persimmon

Modern American cuisine in harmony with the seasons.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

99 Hope Street • $$$

Avg 4.7 (414 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Spaghetti$14.00
Black spaghetti, bottarga di muggine, chili flakes, breadcrumbs, almond oil.
*Pescatarian/can be made nut-free.
Take Home Deviled Eggs$18.00
1/2 dozen deviled eggs, smoked trout mousse, smoked trout roe, dill.
*Gluten-free/Pescatarian.
Bolognese$14.00
Spaghetti Bolognese, Parmigiano-Reggiano.
*Can be prepared with gluten-free spaghetti.
Bolognese Sauce$15.00
Frozen, fully-cooked pint of our house Bolognese sauce - serves 2-3.
*Contains beef, lamb, pork/Gluten-free.
Gem Salad$10.00
Salad of little gem lettuce, bacon ‘bits’, chives, breadcrumb, cured yolk, creamy vinaigrette.
*Can be prepared gluten-free/Vegan.
Chocolate Tart$10.00
Chocolate tart with Guanaja chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, sea salt.
Salmon Tartare$15.00
Cured Ora king salmon belly tartare, Meyer lemon, crispy rice, ossetra caviar.
*pescatarian/gluten-free.
Beef Wellington$40.00
Beef tenderloin wrapped in Parma ham, Swiss chard and mushroom duxelle, roasted carrots and fingerling potato.
Truffle Beignets$11.00
Black truffle and taleggio cheese 'beignets', truffle aioli. 5 per order
*Vegetarian.
Croquettes$9.00
Braised green croquetes, dijonaise sauce.
4 per order.
*Vegetarian.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Takeout

Location

99 Hope Street

Providence RI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
