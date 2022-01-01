Persimmon
Modern American cuisine in harmony with the seasons.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
99 Hope Street • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
99 Hope Street
Providence RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Coffee Exchange
Please allow 30 minutes for the preparation of your order.
GCB
Come in and enjoy!
Fish Co.
Come in and enjoy!
R.C. Ramen
R.C. Ramen, home of the ramen, may I take your order?