Go
Toast

Petal N Bean Company

Enjoy a retail concept that is built upon Community, Flowers, Coffee, fresh baked pastries and handcrafted sandwiches on our freshly baked breads. Our location is behind the CASS theater (corner of Leach and Pine St.).

6450 Main Street

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Drip Coffee
Locally roasted in Grand Rapids by our partners Schuil Coffee Company.
Campbell Club$10.99
Roasted oven gold turkey breast, Black Forest ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato on your choice of house made bread with garlic mayo.
Sanilac$6.99
Savory sausage & egg with Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda on your choice of house made bread
Tuscola$6.99
Thick smoked house bacon & egg with Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda on your choice of house made bread
Chips
Snack Happy. Every chip. Every bag. Great Lakes Potato Chip Company is a family run business in Northern Michigan. Petal N Bean Co. is proud to serve them in our cafe.
Java Chip Frappe
Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.
SINGLE Pastry
The Chronicle$12.99
Fresh romaine, roma tomatoes, grated cheese, turkey, ham, bacon & red onion with your choice of dressing.
Bubble Tea
Enjoy a refreshing treat, try our Bubble Tea. Choose your flavor.
Mocha latte
Our latte your choice of dark, white or tuxedo chocolate made with cocoa. Served with real whipped cream.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery

Location

6450 Main Street

Cass City MI

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gilligans

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

6544 Main Events

No reviews yet

At our Bullseye café, It's one of the few places where you'll find hot dogs, chili dogs, Fritos pie and pizza packed into one place.

Arrowhead Golf & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beagio's Pizza Of Kingston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston