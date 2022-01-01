Pi Pizzeria

Go
Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.

Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
Small Deep Dish$15.45
9 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Large Thin Crust$18.95
16 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Caesar$9.95
chopped romaine, parm, caesar dressing, croutons.
Bada Bing$9.95
greens, almonds, dried bing cherry, gorgonzola, raspberry vin.
Green Greek
chopped romaine, artichoke, red pepper, kalamata, banana pepper, feta, green goddess.
Large Deep Dish$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Small Thin Crust$15.45
12 inch thin crust dusted in cornmeal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
Oven-Blazed Wings$14.95
dry rub, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing.
Large South Side Classico$24.95
400 N Euclid Ave

St Louis MO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
The team at Salt + Smoke have been passionate about treating meat right for years and are excited to bring our St. Louis-style BBQ to the Delmar Loop, Hampton, St. Charles, Central West End, (and soon!) BPV. We do our best to bring you the best. Everything from our fries to our pies are made from scratch!

Bowood by Niche is the latest concept by Chef Gerard Craft, located in the former home of Café Osage within Bowood Farms in the Central West End.
The newest addition to the Niche Food Group family offers elegantly simple brunch fare (with a nod to Italy) in a light-filled, urban garden oasis setting.

