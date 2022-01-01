Go
Toast

Pilo's Street Tacos

Authentic Mexican Street Tacos throughout Miami!

TACOS

28 SW 11th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)

Popular Items

Esquites$5.00
"Mexican Corn on the Cob Bowl"
Elote in with lime juice, mayo, cotija queso, and chile.
El Güero Taco$8.99
Grilled chicken garnished with lettuce, cotija queso, and avo crema with salsa verde on corn tortilla.
El Miguelito Taco$10.99
The original flavorful chargrilled Arrachera skirt steak with cilantro and white onion on corn tortilla. Two per order.
Quesadilla$14.99
Tortillas filled with Chihuahua cheese, choice of "One Protein". Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de Gallo.
Birria Tacos$16.00
Short ribs of beef tacos, stuffed with Chihuahua Cheese, topped with onion & cilantro. Served with a side of caldo. Three per order.
Guacamole$10.99
Fresh homemade guacamole, cotija cheese, totopos, and tamarindo salsa.
Burrito$14.99
Burritos are made in a flour tortilla, stuffed with poblano rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, choice of "One Protein" & served with a side of fresh chips.
El Canijo Taco$10.99
Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.
El Pescadito Beer-battered Taco$10.99
Crispy beer-battered fillet of white fish, topped with pineapple pico de gallo, pickled red cabbage& chipotle mayo, on flour tortilla. Two per order.
La Juana Taco$9.99
delicious, slow cooked ground brisket topped with melted chihuahua cheese, onion & cilantro, on corn tortilla. Two per order.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

28 SW 11th St

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sergio's Cuban

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piola

No reviews yet

In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.

Candela Gastro Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crazy About You

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston