Go
Toast

Pizza Perfect

Come in and enjoy!Since 1983, Pizza Perfect has been making handmade pies and baking them to-order in gas-fired ovens. With a focus on fresh cooking and ingredients, we pride ourselves in making fresh dough every day with no preservatives. All menu items are prepared by hand, from scratch, in our own kitchen.
Pizza Perfect offers a tasty and wholesome selection of pizza, pasta, salads, and sub sandwiches served on daily baked bread. In addition, we have gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

357 Clofton Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)

Popular Items

XL Perfect$21.95
Lg. Perfect$18.95
Large House Salad$6.95
Med. Custom Pizza$11.25
House Salad$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano
XL Custom Pizza$15.50
Deep Dish Cheese Bread$5.25
Six pieces served with marinara.
Tiramisu$5.50
Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks and mascarpone cheese.
Lg. Custom Pizza$13.95
Side Ranch Dressing$0.30
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

357 Clofton Dr

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corner Pub Bellevue

No reviews yet

Corner Pub Bellevue is taking your online orders for pick-up now! You can enjoy the same great flavors from our menu in the comfort of your home. We appreciate your business and look forward to serving you.

Desano Pizzeria- Bellevue

No reviews yet

From the minute you step into one of our restaurants and see the grand WOOD-BURNING OVENS and MASTER PIZZA MAKERS, you realize this is more than just another pizza joint – it’s a culinary event.
At DeSano Pizzeria, we follow the STRICT GUIDELINES of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN), preserving the centuries old CRAFT of making AUTHENTIC Neapolitan pizza.

HoneyFire BBQ

No reviews yet

Online orders are available for pickup at the bar.

The Eastern Peak

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston