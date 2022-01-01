Desano Pizzeria- Bellevue 8129 Sawyer Brown Rd #401
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
From the minute you step into one of our restaurants and see the grand WOOD-BURNING OVENS and MASTER PIZZA MAKERS, you realize this is more than just another pizza joint – it’s a culinary event. At DeSano Pizzeria, we follow the STRICT GUIDELINES of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN), preserving the centuries old CRAFT of making AUTHENTIC Neapolitan pizza.
8129 Sawyer Brown Rd #401, Bellevue, TN 37221
