  • Home
  • /
  • Nashville
  • /
  • Desano Pizzeria- Bellevue - 8129 Sawyer Brown Rd #401
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Desano Pizzeria- Bellevue 8129 Sawyer Brown Rd #401

review star

No reviews yet

8129 Sawyer Brown Rd #401

Bellevue, TN 37221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Dolci

CANNOLI TRADIZIONALE

$5.00

Vanilla filling, topped with chocolate chips

CANNOLI TRE CIOCCOLATI

$5.00

Chocolate filling, topped with chocolate chips

CANNOLI NOCCIOLA

$5.00

Chocolate filling, topped with chopped halznuts

CANNOLI PISTACCHIO

$5.00

Vanilla filling, topped with pistacchio

NUTELLA DESSERT PIZZA

$10.00

Nutella, hazelnut, and powdered sugar.

THE BROKEN CANNOLI

$15.00

Nutella, powder sugar, broken cannoli

Insalate & Sides

SPINACH

$10.00

Spinach,onions,cranberries,mushrooms,artichokes,balsamic vinaigrette,pecorino romano & focaccia

ITALIAN CHOPPED

$11.00

Romaine, radicchio, fresh basil, soppressata, mozzarella, fresh tomaot, sunflower seeds, spice blend, olive oil, lemon & balsamic

CAPRESE (For 2)

$16.00

Vine ripe beef steak tomatoes, mozzarella di bufala, fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze

MEATBALLS (3)

$8.00

With marinara, pecorino romano, fresh basil, & focaccia

MEATBALLS (5)

$10.00

With marinara, pecorino romano, fresh basil, & focaccia

Garlic Butter 2 oz

$2.00

Marinara 4 oz

Pizza Dough

NAPOLI PIZZA DOUGH BALL

$4.00

Our house made pizza dough. (Limited to 5 dough balls per visit.)

GRANDE PIZZA DOUGH BALL

$5.00

Our house made pizza dough. (Limited to 5 dough balls per visit.)

Secret Menu

Cheesy Bread

$7.50

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Dolci

CANNOLI TRADIZIONALE

$5.00

Vanilla filling, topped with chocolate chips

CANNOLI TRE CIOCCOLATI

$5.00

Chocolate filling, topped with chocolate chips

CANNOLI NOCCIOLA

$5.00

Chocolate filling, topped with chopped halznuts

CANNOLI PISTACCHIO

$5.00

Vanilla filling, topped with pistacchio

NUTELLA DESSERT PIZZA

$10.00

Nutella, hazelnut, and powdered sugar.

THE BROKEN CANNOLI

$15.00

Nutella, powder sugar, broken cannoli

N/A Beverage

LG COKE

$3.00

LG COKE ZERO

$3.00

LG Sprite

$3.00

LG DIET COKE

$3.00

DESANO WATER

$1.75

LG DR PEPPER

$3.00

LG FANTA

$3.00

LG LEMONADE

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

PEACE TEA

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO - ORANGE

$2.75

SAN PELLEGRINO - LEMON

$2.75

SAN PELLEGRINO - WATER

$3.75

PANNA WATER

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Abita Draft Root Beer

$3.00

Beer

Peroni

$5.00

Bearded Iris - Homestyle

$7.00

Yazoo Gerst

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$6.00

Black Abby - Dubble

$6.00

Bearded Iris - Flamingo Road

$7.00Out of stock

Sam Seasonal

$5.00Out of stock

Bold Rock Cider

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Nut Brown Ale

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.00

ENBW Citra

$6.50

ENBW Honey

$6.50

Hippies

$4.50

Tiny Bomb

$5.50

Guniess

$6.50

Fat Btm Pilsner

$6.50

Peroni

$5.00

Yazoo Hop Perfect

$6.50Out of stock

Bells Two Hearted Pint

$6.00

Wine

CORKAGE FEE

$10.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

Tosca Sangiovese - GLS

$8.00

Nat Org Malbec - GLS

$7.00

Tosca Sangiovese - BTL

$24.00

Domi Chianti - BTL

$33.00

Saddle Pinot Noir - BTL

$21.00

Monte D'Abruz - BTL

$21.00

Noble Vines Cab - BTL

$23.00Out of stock

Amicone BTL

$24.00

Replica Pinot - BTL

$27.00

Replica Cab - BTL

$27.00

Astrolabe Sav Blanc - BTL

$34.00

MDM Angelo - BTL

$26.00

Pinot Grigio - GLS

$7.00

Luna Prosecco

$7.00

UW Sparkling Rose

$7.00

Pinot Grigio - BTL

$22.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Tito's

$7.50

Svedka

$6.50

Kettle One

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Well Rum

$6.00

Barcadi

$7.00

Rumhaven

$8.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$9.00

Bribon Silver

$8.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Elijah Craig

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Old Forester

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Woodford Rye

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Red Eye Rye

$8.00

Screwball

$7.50

Chatt Whiskey

$8.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Jameson

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.50

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.50

Aperol

$7.50

Campari

$7.00

Martell VS

$9.50

Grand Mariner

$8.00

Peach Schnaps

$6.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Italian Sunrise

$9.00

Calabrian Marg

$10.00

Godfather

$11.00

Red Snapper

$11.00

Negroni

$9.00

Peach Bellini

$7.00

Coco Loco

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Italian Sangria

$10.00

Retail Shelf

Crushed Calabrian Peppers

$12.99

Whole Peppadew Peppers

$12.99

San Marzano Tomato Can

$12.00

"Legalize Marinara" T-Shirt

$20.00

Gift Certificate

$25.00

Sea Salt Bag

$36.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$40.00

Large Tub Calabrian Peppers

$50.00

Large Tub Peppadew Peppers

$50.00

Bag Flour

$70.00

12" Napoli

12" MARGHERITA D.O.P.

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, fresh basil garnish

12" MARGHERITA CLASSICA VPN

$18.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil

12" AMERICANA (N.Y. STYLE)

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, oregano, garlic

12" IL MAIALE "THE PIG"

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, prociutto, pancetta, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil

12" CAPRICCIOSA

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, prosciutto, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino roman

12" DOPPIO PEPPERONI

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, nickel pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

12" LASAGNA

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil garnish

12" DESANO

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

12" POMORDORINI

$17.00

Vesuvian cherry tomato, fresh basil, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

12" MARINARA

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, olive oil, garlic, oregano, fresh basil

12" BIANCA

$17.00

Mozzarella di bufala, scamorza, ricotta, pecorino romano, garlic, basil

12" SAN GENNARO

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, sausage, peppadews, garlic, caramelized onions, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

12" VERDURA

$17.00

Spinach, mushrooms, Vesuvian cherry tomatoes, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

12" DIAVOLA

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, soppressata, pepperoni, calabrian peppers, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, garlic, pecorino romano

16" Grande

16" MARGHERITA D.O.P.

$22.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, fresh basil garnish

16" MARGHERITA CLASSICA VPN

$27.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil

16" AMERICANA (N.Y. STYLE)

$21.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, oregano, garlic

16" IL MAIALE "THE PIG"

$28.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, prociutto, pancetta, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil

16" CAPRICCIOSA

$28.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, prosciutto, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino roman

16" DOPPIO PEPPERONI

$28.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, nickel pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

16" LASAGNA

$28.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, meatballs, ricotta, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil garnish

16" DESANO

$28.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

16" POMORDORINI

$25.00

Vesuvian cherry tomato, fresh basil, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

16" MARINARA

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, olive oil, garlic, oregano, fresh basil

16" BIANCA

$25.00

Mozzarella di bufala, scamorza, ricotta, pecorino romano, garlic, basil

16" SAN GENNARO

$28.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, sausage, peppadews, garlic, caramelized onions, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

16" VERDURA

$25.00

Spinach, mushrooms, Vesuvian cherry tomatoes, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano

16" DIAVOLA

$28.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, soppressata, pepperoni, calabrian peppers, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, garlic, pecorino romano

Pizza Carnevale

ORIGINAL CARNEVALE

$23.00

12" ARTISAN STUFFED CRUST WITH RICOTTA CHEESE - San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, sausage, fresh basil

MEATBALL MADNESS

$23.00

12" ARTISAN STUFFED CRUST WITH RICOTTA CHEESE - San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, meatballs, pecorino romano, fresh basil

Calzone Napoletana

FORMAGGIO

$14.00

Scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, ricotta, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil

AMANTI DELLA CARNE

$15.00

Meatball, sausage, scamorza, caramelized onions, marinara, garlic, pecorino romano, fresh basil

VESUVIO

$16.00

Soppressata, prosciutto, pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, fresh basil

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the minute you step into one of our restaurants and see the grand WOOD-BURNING OVENS and MASTER PIZZA MAKERS, you realize this is more than just another pizza joint – it’s a culinary event. At DeSano Pizzeria, we follow the STRICT GUIDELINES of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (VPN), preserving the centuries old CRAFT of making AUTHENTIC Neapolitan pizza.

Location

8129 Sawyer Brown Rd #401, Bellevue, TN 37221

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
orange star4.6 • 1,359
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
HoneyFire BBQ
orange star4.6 • 1,276
8127 Sawyer Brown Road Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
Pizza Perfect Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 920
357 Clofton Dr Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
Fortuna Italian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
8100 TN 100 Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
Corner Pub Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 167
8058 TN-100 Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
TailGate Brewery
orange star4.5 • 596
7300 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston