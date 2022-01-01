PIZZANISTA!
PIZZANISTA! brings seditiously delicious pizza to Southern California, made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. All of our menu items are made the old fashioned way: in-house, by hand.
We use locally-grown produce, and humanely-raised meats and eggs
whenever possible. We look forward to serving you!
2019 E. 7th Street
Popular Items
Location
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
