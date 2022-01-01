Go
PIZZANISTA! brings seditiously delicious pizza to Southern California, made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. All of our menu items are made the old fashioned way: in-house, by hand.
We use locally-grown produce, and humanely-raised meats and eggs
whenever possible. We look forward to serving you!

Popular Items

Half & Half Pizza
VEGAN ranch house-made$1.50
ranch house-made$1.50
Pepperoni Pizza$29.85
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano, cup & crisp pepperoni
Cheese Pizza$24.25
hand stretched sourdough crust, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
Cheese Slice$3.95
Pepperoni Slice$4.75
Meat Jesus Slice$6.66
Margherita Slice$3.95
White Slice$4.75
2019 E. 7th Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
