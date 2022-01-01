Go
Toast

Pusadees Garden

Due to pandemic restrictions, we are currently welcoming dinner guests by reservation only!

5319 Butler Street

No reviews yet

Location

5319 Butler Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hop Farm Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Without Farms You'd be, Hungry, Naked, and Thirsty!

B52 Cafe

No reviews yet

Please note: Menu descriptions do not include all ingredients. All menu items may contain tree nuts, peanuts, wheat or soy. If you have a food allergy, beware there is a significant risk of cross-contact with these and other food allergens. Pitted olives served may contain pits.
A 15% gratuity will automatically be added to any order $100 and above.

Pizza Lupo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston