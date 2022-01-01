Butler Brothers Pizza
Pizza in Etna! Please wear a mask and be safe!
183 Butler St
Popular Items
Location
183 Butler St
Etna PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Take Out & Delivery & Curbside
Hop Farm Brewing Company
Without Farms You'd be, Hungry, Naked, and Thirsty!
B52 Cafe
Please note: Menu descriptions do not include all ingredients. All menu items may contain tree nuts, peanuts, wheat or soy. If you have a food allergy, beware there is a significant risk of cross-contact with these and other food allergens. Pitted olives served may contain pits.
A 15% gratuity will automatically be added to any order $100 and above.
Pusadees Garden
Due to pandemic restrictions, we are currently welcoming dinner guests by reservation only!