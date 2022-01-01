Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Butcher

review star

No reviews yet

5151 Butler St

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Lamb Burger

Loganiza Sandwich

$12.00

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

Porchetta Sandwich

$14.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Smash Burger

$10.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.00

Porchetta

$14.00

Soups and Sides

Hot Chili (pint)

$5.00

Hot Chili (quart)

$10.00

Focaccia

$3.00

Hot Tomato Soup (pint)

$5.00

Hot Tomato Soup (quart)

$10.00

Baguette

$3.00

Breakfast

Bacon and Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Sausage and Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Egg Sandwich

$6.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Fat Butcher is bringing the local, neighborhood butcher shop back to Pittsburgh.

Website

Location

5151 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville - 5147 Butler Street
orange starNo Reviews
5147 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
B52 Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5202 Butler Street Pittsurgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Hop Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.6 • 247
5601 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Cinderlands Foederhouse
orange star4.5 • 224
3705 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
4112 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Butler St Lawrenceville, PA 15201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston