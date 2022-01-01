Go
Quality Bistro

Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

120 West 55th St. • $$$

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Sauteed Haricots Verts$12.00
Moroccan Fried Chicken For 2$76.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken for 2, Moroccan Spices, Baghrir Flat Bread, Chermoula, Preserved Lemon Yogurt, Chili Honey
Double R Strip Steak Frites$49.00
Signature Dijon Steak Sauce. Served with Bistro Frites.
Our French Onion Soup$18.00
Sourdough Croutons, Trois Fromages
Make it Royale! (Add Beef Short Rib) +$9
Poussin Presse$29.00
Frenchie Brick Chicken, Lemon Charred Herbs
Corn Crème Brûlée$15.00
French Onion Burger$25.00
Filet Mignon & Brisket Blend, Caramelized Onions, Comte. Choice of Fries or Salad.
Filet Mignon Au Poivre$49.00
Cognac Peppercorn Sauce. Choice of Fries or Salad.
Spicy Caesar Salad$16.00
Parmesan, Chili Breadcrumbs. Add a Finishing Touch: Chicken Paillard, Grilled Bavette Steak, Jumbo Lump Crabcake
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

120 West 55th St.

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
