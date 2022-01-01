Go
Main picView gallery

53

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

53 West 53rd Street

New York, NY 10019

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

53 West 53rd Street, New York NY 10019

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Nearby restaurants

KOSHER DELUXE
orange starNo Reviews
10 West 46TH ST New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Lagos - Times Square
orange starNo Reviews
727 7th ave new york, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Alidoro
orange star4.5 • 34
1 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10020
View restaurantnext
Pebble Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1240 6th Ave (entrance on 49th) New York, NY 10020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

53

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston