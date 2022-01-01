Azulé Cantina
Ride the LA Taco Wave!
TACOS
31 W 52nd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
31 W 52nd
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
JoJu
Come in and enjoy!
Quality Bistro
Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.
Gregorys Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Fasano Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!