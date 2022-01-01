Go
Toast

Azulé Cantina

Ride the LA Taco Wave!

TACOS

31 W 52nd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1126 reviews)

Popular Items

Wild + Free (Vegetarian)$4.50
Slow roasted wild mushrooms with garlic + herbs, house salsa, daikon sprouts, manchego cheese, garlic aioli
Chips + Salsa$5.50
Cauliflower al Pastor (Vegan)$4.50
roasted cauliflower, pineapple al pastor, salsa, avocado
Garlic Shrimp Avocado$4.50
avocado slaw, jicama, cilantro crema
Rice + Beans$5.00
Street Cart Elote$7.00
Charred corn, garlic aioli, lime, cotija, cilantro
Azulé Asada$4.50
Citrus-cilantro marinated carne asada, salsa arbor, cilantro, onion
Pollo Rico$4.00
Chips + Guacamole$8.00
Carnitas$4.50
Braised pork, pickled onions, cilantro, house salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

31 W 52nd

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JoJu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quality Bistro

No reviews yet

Quality Bistro, a bustling, steak-centric brasserie in midtown Manhattan, offers contemporary takes on bistro classics in a whimsical space.

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fasano Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston