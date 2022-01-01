Go
Queen Anne Beerhall

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

203 W Thomas St • $$

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribeye$34.00
Grilled and topped with our house herb butter. Served with Cougar Gold mashed potatoes, and corn.
Broccolini$9.00
Lightly seared broccolini, tossed in our aji verde sauce. Great for sharing!
Side of Fries$5.00
Smashburger$15.00
3oz ground brisket and chuck patty smash grilled on a flat top with onion, house-made pickles, burger sauce, and American cheese. Served with fries. Make it a deluxe with tomato and lettuce or add bacon for an extra charge. This one is famous!
Beyond Burger$16.00
Our vegan version of a smashpatty burger. Made with "Beyond" brand meat substitutes!
Pork Entree$24.00
Crispy pork belly glazed with pomegranate molasses, served with Cougar Gold mashed potatoes, and aji verde broccolini.
Cougar Gold Mash$8.00
A side of cheesy mashed potatoes. Great for sharing!
Peanut Butter Bacon Smashpatty$17.00
3oz ground brisket and chuck patty smash grilled on a flat top with onion, pickled jalapenos, bacon, white cheddar, and crunchy peanut butter. Served with fries. Insane!
Smashburger NO SIDE
Burrata Sandwich$15.00
This one is for the vegetarians! Roasted squash tossed in gochujang vinaigrette, burrata, arugula, and tomatoes on grilled Macrina sourdough. Served with fries or Caesar salad
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

203 W Thomas St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

