Queenstown Public House

Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1557 Columbia St • $$

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)

Popular Items

WAYGU SMASH$21.00
SOUP & SAMMIE$20.00
tomato basil soup, pine nut, sour cream, grilled cheese with roasted roma tomato, avocado
NEW ZEALAND MEAT PIES$22.00
two seasoned beef and lamb New Zealand meat pies, cheddar, puﬀ pastry, fatty fries
LIL BITTIES$18.00
two organic grass fed beef sliders, onion-mayo, cheddar, sweet relish, slider rolls
BIG SKINNY FRY$8.00
sweet pepper seasoning
STEAK & FRIES$28.00
grilled ﬂank steak, sautéed mushrooms, skinny fry, side caesar
AHI NICOISE$21.00
rare seared ahi, green beans, tomato, nicoise olives, potatoes, romaine lettuce, capers, egg, champagne vinaigrette
PORCH CAESAR$21.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan, fried anchovy dust, capers choice of: flank steak, shrimp, ahi, chicken breast, or salmon
CATS CHILI$18.00
ground turkey, white beans, jalapeno jack, corn, red onion, jalapeno, tortilla chips
SEASONAL SALAD$19.00
grilled chicken, pancetta, avocado, tomato,
blue cheese crumbles, egg, romaine, pepper ranch dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1557 Columbia St

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

