Rankin Tacos Terrace

2386 Allen Road

SMOKED GOUDA GRITS
TAC WONDO$3.75
Crunchy corn tortilla with choice of Beef, grilled Chicken or Southern Fried Chicken, topped with our Asian Fusion cabbage slaw along with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chow mein noodles
WILLIE G$3.75
Crunchy corn tortilla with Beef topped with our Creamy "Original" cabbage slaw, onions, tomatoes, ketchup, and Louisiana hot sauce
RADNECK$4.75
Crunchy flour tortilla with Double Beef and melted Cheddar or PepperJack, topped with our Rankin Dust Tots, homemade salsa, and diced jalapenos
SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS$7.50
PLAIN JUAN$3.75
Choice of tortilla with Beef or Chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade salsa, cheddar cheese and sour cream
B WIDGET$4.25
Crunchy flour tortilla with Southern Fried Chicken topped with our tangy "Buff-BQ” Cabbage slaw garnished with spicy pickles, bacon, bleu cheese and Buffalo sauce
GREEKAN$4.75
Crunchy flour tortilla with Lamb topped with our Tzatziki cabbage slaw and feta cheese, tomatoes, and onions
Coke$2.50
QUESO AND CHIPS APPETIZER$4.75
Tallahassee FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
