Red Door Woodfired Grill

Red Door Grill is the best little upscale neighborhood joint in Kansas City, where great food, great friends and great fun come together. 🍺🍹🍸 Join us for a cocktail in the bar, dinner next to the grill or appetizers on the patio. We have one piece of advice — come hungry! 🔥🍔🌶 We make everything here from scratch. Everything. From our legendary Woodfired Wings to the best Kansas City Strip you’ll ever eat for twenty bucks, prepare yourself to take a tender, juicy bite of perfection. 🍷🐔🥘From Happy Hour to Burger Mondays, and Fried Chicken Thursdays to Weekend Brunch, there’s always something special going on at Red Door Grill every day of the week. What are you waiting for? Get in here. You’re always in good hands at the Door. ❤️🚪

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

6324 Brookside Plaza • $$

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime Rib$32.00
EXP Spicy Blue$14.00
Angus beef patty, blue cheese, frizzled onions, shaved lettuce, vine ripe tomato, serrano chile aioli
EXP KC Strip and Fries$25.00
12oz angus woodfire grilled KC strip, herb garlic butter, fries, grilled garlic bread
EXP Pretzel Bites$10.00
Served with smoked green chile cheese
Kids Quesadilla$7.50
Served with French Fries or fresh fruit
EXP Side Large Guacamole$4.00
Honey Chicken$14.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, shaved lettuce, vine-ripe tomato, mayo, ancho-honey glaze
EXP Chimichurri Salmon Salad$18.00
Woodfire grilled salmon, field greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green beans, , toasted almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, house chimichurri
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6324 Brookside Plaza

Kansas City MO

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
