RENZO

Neighborhood wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan pizzeria and natural wine bar.

PIZZA

384 Huger St • $$

Avg 4.7 (165 reviews)

Popular Items

Matterhorn Pizza$18.00
vegetarian- ricotta, taleggio, Swiss chard, roasted garlic vinaigrette, pistachios
Ricotta Gnudi`$22.00
- roasted tomato vinaigrette, colatura, parmesan, parsley -
Cavatelli$20.00
CAVATELLI (V)
- broccoli raab, fennel mushroom “sausage,” green garlic, chili, lemon, cured yolk -
Funfetti Budino$10.00
custard, sprinkles, whipped cream, caramel
Kevin McCallister Pizza$14.00
vegetarian
tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
Margherita Pizza$13.00
margherita (vegetarian) 13
- tomato sauce, mozz, basil -
Side Ranch$2.00
The Cheli Pizza$18.00
- tomato sauce, feta, lamb sausage,
pickled peppers, honey, za’atar -
Korean Fried Chicken$12.00
gluten-free
fresno chile glaze, scallions, sesame seeds
Caesar Salad$15.00
- escarole, celery, crunchy seeds, parmesan, anchovy dressing -
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

384 Huger St

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
