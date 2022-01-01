Go
Toast

Rizzo's Pizza

The Original Thin Crust Square Since 1959

PIZZA • SALADS

3013 Steinway St • $

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)

Popular Items

Two 16" Single Topping Pies$23.00
Square Cheese Pizza$16.00
Rizzo's thin crust square pie with bold bursts of sauce, parmigiano, and Romano cheeses and slices of creamy mozzarella.
Garlic Kots$2.00
Extra fluffy knots, tossed with fresh garlic, chopped parsley, a blend of grated cheeses and a touch of extra virgin olive oil.
Round Cheese Pizza
Rizzo's classic thin crust round pie with sauce, blend of grated cheeses, lightly topped with aged mozzarella.
Two 16” Specialty Pies$26.00
Two 16" specialty pizzas.
Make them vegan for just $2 each. Available only on day specified for delivery or pickup.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, homemade Caesar dressing, blend of grated cheeses
Crispy Smashed Potatoes$5.00
Crispy smashed potato fritters tossed with parsley, Parmesan and black pepper, served with a side of chilli aioli.
GF Specialty Pizzas$16.00
Our signature specialties on a delicious cauliflower gluten free crust.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Buffalo Wings$12.00
8 Buffalo Jumbo Chicken Wings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3013 Steinway St

Astoria NY

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bad Habits REBUILDING

No reviews yet

Sometime's it's good to be bad

Slice - Astoria Broadway

No reviews yet

Welcome to sLICe where everything is nice. We are the neighborhood Pizzeria, our sauce is boss and we use enough cheese to please. *Pro tip- Try the Sicilian pie, It's the best in NYC. Besides Pizza we have a full menu of great food that is all made in house from scratch. Such as our all beef short rib meatballs and more.

District Saigon

No reviews yet

It's better when we're together.

Queens Bakehouse

No reviews yet

A New York style Patisserie

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston