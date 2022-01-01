Go
Saba Catering - NEW

5757 Magazine Street

Popular Items

10 Pita$20.00
Tahini Hummus$50.00
with extra virgin olive oil, parsley and crushed chilies
32oz. serves 10
(6 Pita included)
Harissa Roasted Chicken Halves$130.00
with lemon and laurel, serves 10 (does not include pita)
Wood Roasted Cauliflower$100.00
with whipped feta, serves 10 (does not include pita)
Green Salad$70.00
Feta cheese, avocado and sunflower seed duqqa
Serves 10
(does not include pita)
Salatim Sampler$90.00
Brussels Sprouts Hummus$60.00
Wood roasted brussels sprouts, pickled jalapeno and soft cooked onions
32oz. serves 10
(6 Pita included)
Single Pita$2.00
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Carob Molasses$25.00
Sweet Potato fingerlings roasted with sea salt and finished with carob molasses, serves 10 (does not include pita)
Individual Platter$16.00
Your choice of: two falafel, two beef kofte, -OR- one bone in harissa chicken thigh. Served with tahini hummus, lutenitsa, moroccan carrots and one pita.
Location

5757 Magazine Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
