Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

8911 N Central Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)

Popular Items

Combinacion Salvadoreña$19.25
Salvadoran Sampler
includes choice of 2 Pupusas, 1 tamal, 2 savory empanadas, 1 dessert plantain empanada, fried pieces of yuca (cassava)
Plantain empanadas subject to availability - if they are out of stock will be replaced w sweet fried plantain slices
Yuca$7.95
Fried Yuca (Cassava)
Guacamole Salvadoreño$6.95
Salvadoran Style Guacamole
-Hardboiled egg diced mixed with avocado
20 Pupusas/Tamales$49.99
Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales
Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total) Grilled steak, shrimp and chicken there is a limit of 5 of each in each package
Tamarindo
Platano Frito con Crema$6.95
Fried Plantain served with Salvadoran cream for dipping
Platanos Fritos con Todo$7.95
Fried plantain with Salvadoran cream and refried beans for dipping.
15 Pupusas/Tamales$42.99
Family Pack of 15 Pupusas/Tamales
Mix and Match up to 15 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 3 types total) Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp there is a limit of 5 of each in each package
Soda de Vidrio
Jamaica
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

8911 N Central Ave

Phoenix AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
