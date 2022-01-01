Go
Sam & Louie’s

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

2949 N 204th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Traditional Wings$13.15
Crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
House Salad$4.40
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
14" CYO Pizza$16.00
Toppings 2.29 each
1/2 LB Boneless Wings$7.90
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Plates, napkins, & Silverware (per person)$0.25
1 LB Boneless Wings$13.15
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
16" CYO Pizza$18.35
Toppings 2.49 each
Slice CYO$2.90
Toppings .59 each
18" CYO Pizza$21.00
Toppings 2.99 each
Cheese Bread$9.25
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

2949 N 204th St

Elkhorn NE

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
