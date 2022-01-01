Go
Saraghina Pizzeria

Open for Delivery and Pick up.
Enjoy your favorite Saraghina Pasta or Pizza at home.

435 Halsey St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Prosciutto & Funghi$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parma Cotto Ham, Roasted Mushrooms & Basil
Coppa & Carciofi$20.00
Mozzarella, Hot Coppa, Roasted Spicy Artichokes & Basil
Bufala$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil
Romana Salad$16.00
Shaved Fennel, Apple, Radishes, Frisee, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Chopped Hazelnuts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Maple-Sherry Agrodolce, Marcona Almonds, Parmigiano
Funghi & Tartufo$22.00
Mozzarella, Pecorino, Garlic, Thyme, Maitake, Cremini, Truffle
Capocollo$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Hot Coppa, Mozzarella & Basil
Market Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, Preserved Meyer Lemon, Herbs, Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette
Salsiccia$20.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fennel Pork Sausage & Olives
Margherita$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Basil
Location

Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
