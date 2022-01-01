Bars & Lounges
Scott Gertner's Rhythm Room
Open today 3:30 PM - 2:05 AM
84 Reviews
$$
5535 Memorial Drive, Ste. G
Houston, TX 77007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 2:05 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 2:05 am
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 2:05 am
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 2:05 am
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 2:05 am
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 2:05 am
Restaurant info
Location
5535 Memorial Drive, Ste. G, Houston TX 77007
Nearby restaurants
The Rice Box - River Oaks
The Rice Box // Type_RB:03
The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Loaded Foods
Come in and enjoy!
Ladybird's
Come in and enjoy!