Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

5705 Centennial Center Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Orange Chicken$13.95
Beef Jerky$10.00
Spicy Basil$13.95
Wonton Soup$13.95
Potsticker$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5705 Centennial Center Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
