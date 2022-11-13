Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Lemongrass & Lime Vistas

review star

No reviews yet

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
House Fried Rice
Yellow Curry

Starters

Edamame

$5.95

Thai Summer Roll

$6.95

Deep-fried summer roll, stuffed with vegetables served with our sweet chili sauce

Vegan Cauili-Fried

$8.95

Bite size cauliflower tempura, covered with sweet Thai chili sauce, green onion and sesame seeds

Thai Spring Roll

$6.95

Rice paper wrapped with mixed vegetables served with Thai peanut sauce **Allergen info - PEANUTS**

Potsticker

$7.95

Pan seared ground chicken marinated in Thai herbs

Crab Rangoon

$9.95

Deep-fried wonton wrapper, cream cheese filling with crab meat, carrots, served with Thai chili sauce

Golden Pouch

Golden Pouch

$8.95

Deep-fried mashed potato with Thai herb and seasoning wrapped in rice paper, served with masaman curry

Fried Avocado

$9.95

Deep-fried wedge avocados served with Thai cilantro sauce

Beef Thai Jerky

$12.95

Sun dried Thai style marinated beef, deep-fried and served with Thai salsa sauce

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing

$11.95

Marinated chicken wings with lemon pepper, deep-fried served with Thai chili sauce

Chicken Satay

$11.95

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$13.95

Deep-fried shrimp tossed in salt and pepper, served with Thai chili sauce

Fried Tofu

$6.95Out of stock

Pork Belly

$12.95

Salads

Cucumber Salad

$6.95

Green Papaya Salad

$12.95

Sliced green Papaya, tomatoes, green beans, peanuts, tossed in spicy lime dressing **Allergen info - PEANUTS**

Thai Beef Salad

$14.95

Sliced beef tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.95

Sliced chicken tossed with tomatoes, red and green onions, cucumber, cilantro in our homemade spicy lime dressing

Larb

$14.95

Tossed in homemade spicy lime dressing with rice powder, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mint

Crispy Spinach Salad

$13.95

Deep-fried spinach served with Thai lime sauce with minced chicken and cashew nuts

Steak Num Tok

$22.95

Grilled NY steak tossed in homemade spicy lime dressing with rice powder, red onions, green onions, cilantro, fresh basil leaves, served on a bed of romaine

Lunch Side Salad With Ginger Dressing

$5.95

Yum Woon Sen

$16.95Out of stock

Soups

Tom Yum Bowl

$7.95

Choice of meat in lemongrass, lime leaves & galangal broth, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lime juice

Tom Yum Hot Pot

$13.95

Choice of meat in lemongrass, lime leaves & galangal broth, mushrooms, tomatoes, and lime juice

Tom Kha Bowl

$7.95

Choice of meat in lemongrass, lime leaves, and galangal broth, mushrooms, coconut milk, and lime juice

Tom Kha Hot Pot

$13.95

Choice of meat in lemongrass, lime leaves, and galangal broth, mushrooms, coconut milk, and lime juice

Curries

Yellow Curry

$15.95

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions and carrots

Red Curry

$15.95

Fresh red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, fresh basil and bell peppers

Green Curry

$15.95

Green curry paste in coconut milk with zucchini, Thai eggplant, fresh basil and bell pepper

Panang Curry

$15.95

Panang thick curry paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, lime leaves and basil

Masaman Curry

$15.95

Homemade masaman curry paste, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanut and tamarind juice **Alergen Info - PEANUTS**

Pumpkin Curry

$17.95

Choice of meat in our signature red curry, coconut milk, fresh pumpkin, basil, carrots, and bell peppers

Short Rib Masaman

Short Rib Masaman

$24.95

Tender short ribs in homemade masaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, peanuts, and tamarind juice **Allergen Info - PEANUTS**

Salmon Green Curry

Salmon Green Curry

$26.95

Grilled salmon in green curry paste and coconut milk with zucchini, Thai eggplant, fresh basil and bell peppers topped with avocado

Crispy Duck Curry

$26.95

Fresh red curry paste in coconut milk with mangoes, pineapples, grapes, and tomatoes, with fresh basil topped with sliced crispy duck breast

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions, green onions, and egg

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, stir-fried with garlic, egg, onions, bell peppers, fresh basil

Crab Fried Rice

$24.95

Jasmine rice, stir-fried with crab meat, onions, green onions, tomatoes, and egg; topped with soft shell crab

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine rice, stir-fried with carrots, peas, onions, green onions, egg, pineapple, cashews, and curry powder

Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.95

Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, tamarind juice, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts on the side **Allergen Info - PEANUTS**

Pad See Ew

$14.95

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, egg, and Thai thick soy sauce

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)

$14.95

Stir fried flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, basil, and egg

Pad Woon Sen

$14.95

Stir-fried silver noodles with egg, onions, green onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts

Papaya Pad Thai

$16.95

Shredded fresh green papaya stir-fried with egg, tamarind juice, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts on the side **Allergen Info - PEANUTS**

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$17.95

Tender beef of chicken served on a bed of egg noodles in a curry based sauce topped with crispy egg noodles, garnished with red onion and pickled vegetables

Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.95

Rice noodles, shredded and ground chicken, and bean sprouts in chicken broth

Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$15.95

Rice noodles, sliced beef, stewed beef, and bean sprouts in beef broth

Wonton Soup

$17.95

Chicken broth, egg noodles, chicken & shrimp wontons, sliced chicken, shrimp, bok choy, green onion, & cilantro.

Vegetables

Mixed vegetables (broccoli, carrot, bok choy, cabbage) stir-fried with garlic and oyster sauce

Chinese Broccoli w/ Stir Fry Sauce

$10.95

Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with meat in oyster sauce

Pad Pak (Mixed Vegetables)

$11.95

Garlic Eggplant

$11.95

Stir-fried eggplant with Thai basil in a Thai special sauce

Entrees

Garlic Pepper

$14.95

Stir-fried in a garlic pepper sauce and served on a bed of steamed broccoli

Spicy Basil

$14.95

Stir-fried choice of ground meat, onions, bell peppers, garlic chili and fresh basil

Cashew Nuts

$14.95

Sauteed cashew nuts with onions, carrots, green onions, and bell peppers in a Thai spicy sauce

Thai Sweet and Sour

$14.95

Stir-fried meat, bell peppers, onions, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots in a Thai sweet and sour sauce

Orange Peel Chicken

$15.95

Stir-fried crispy chicken and orange peel in a Thai sweet chili sauce

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$16.95

Grilled marinated chicken in special seasoning served with Thai dipping sauce

Honey Shrimp

Honey Shrimp

$18.95

Crispy shrimp tossed with Thai honey sauce and cashews

Chef Favorites

Crying Tiger Beef

$24.95

Grilled marinated NY Steak served with a special Thai sauce *Food Warning: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially individuals with certain health conditions

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.95

Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables *Food Warning: Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially individuals with certain health conditions

Lamb Chops Nam Prik Pao

Lamb Chops Nam Prik Pao

$35.95

Grilled lamb chops topped with a roasted Thai chili sauce

Thai Omlette With Ground Chicken

$9.95Out of stock

Sides & Add Ons

Side Shrimp (4)

$7.00

Side Beef

$6.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Noodles

$3.00

Side Vegetables

$3.00

Side Tofu

$3.00

Side Curry

$7.00+

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Vegan Meat

$6.00

Side Combination Meat

$7.00

Side Seafood

$8.00

Honey Shrimp Sauce

$3.00

Ginger Dressing 16oz

$6.00

Ginger Dressing 16oz

$6.00

Steam Broccoli

$3.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.95
Pataya Beignet

Pataya Beignet

$8.95

Banana Fritter

$8.95

Sweet Sticky Rice w/ Mango

$10.95

Icecream

$5.95

Sweet Sticky Rice With Icecream

$5.95

Sweet Sticky Rice With Sweet Coconut Sauce

$4.95

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Trays

Pad Thai Tray

$49.95

Garlic Pepper Tray

$59.95

Orange Peel Chicken Tray

$49.95

Fried Rice Tray

$24.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #120, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Directions

Gallery
Lemongrass & Lime image
Lemongrass & Lime image
Lemongrass & Lime image

Similar restaurants in your area

Makai Island Grill - Ft Apache
orange starNo Reviews
5165 S Fort Apache Rd Las Vegas, NV 89148
View restaurantnext
QWIK THAI
orange star4.7 • 226
6710 N. Hualapai Way #105 Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurantnext
Lamaii
orange star4.5 • 723
4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD LAS VEGAS, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
QWIK THAI
orange starNo Reviews
9650 West Sky Canyon Park Drive, Ste 130 Las Vegas, NV 89166
View restaurantnext
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 497
5705 Centennial Center Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurantnext
Thai Spoon Las Vegas
orange star4.5 • 586
6440 N Durango Drive #130 Las Vegas, NV 89149
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston