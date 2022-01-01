Go
Shanghai Fresh

Authentic Shanghai Food and unique Chinese dishes

NOODLES

735 Mass Ave • $$

Avg 4 (455 reviews)

Popular Items

C03 Sichuan Style Fried Chicken 川椒鸡$17.95
S11 Shanghai Won-ton Soup 上海菜肉大馄饨$8.95
S01 Shanghai Traditional Pork Soup with Bamboo Shoot 腌笃鲜$15.75
V07 Ma-Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐$10.95
V02 Sauteed String Bean 干煸四季豆$12.95
N01 Rice w. Sauteed Pork and Veggies in Clay Pot (M) 上海腊味砂锅菜饭中$10.25
White Rice 白饭$2.00
A23 Pork and Chives Dumplings 韭菜水饺$7.95
A15 Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小笼包$9.95
Steamed bun 荷叶饼$0.85
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

735 Mass Ave

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
