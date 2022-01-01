Diva Indian Bistro imageView gallery
American

Diva Indian Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

$$

246 Elm Street

Somerville, MA 02144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup

Chicken Soup

$4.00

Tomato Coconut Soup

$4.00

Mulligataway Soup

$4.00

Chef’s Special Dinners

Diva Royal Dinner For Two

$60.00

Diva Special Dinner For One

$30.00

Diva Vegetarian Dinner For Two

$45.00

Diva Vegetarian Thali

$25.00

Valentines Day Menu with pairing

$75.00

Valentines Day Menu

$55.00

Dinner for2

Dinner for 1

tandoori turkey masala

$17.00

Chaat And Salads

Aloo Papri Chaat

$6.00

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$6.00

Jhinga Chaat

$8.00

Tandoori Chicken Caesar

$7.00

Appetizers

Meat Samosas (2)

$6.00

Vegetable Samosas (2)

$5.00

Aloo Tikki

$5.00

Chicken Tikka

$7.00

Vegetable Pakoras

$5.00

Chicken Pakoras

$7.00

Paneer Pakoras

$6.00

Jhinga Poori

$9.00

Diva Vegetarian Platter

$10.00

Diva Non-Vegetarian Platter

$12.00

Chef’s Combination Platter

$14.00

Naan Wich

$9.00

chichen naanwich

$9.00

lamb naanwich

$9.00

Dosa

Chicken Dosa

$14.00

Idli Sambhar

$8.00

Lamb Dosa

$15.00

Masala Dosa

$13.00

Medu Vada

$8.00

Mysor Dosa

$13.00

Mysor Masala Dosa

$13.00

Uttapam

$13.00

Uttapam w/ BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Uttapam w/ BBQ Lamb

$15.00

plain Dosa

$10.00

Chefs Specials

Soft Indian “Kulcha Tacos”

$10.00

Beef Jalapeno vindaloo

$18.00

Mango Basil Chicken

$18.00

“Lychee “ Shrimp

$22.00

Coconut Lamb Chop Curry

$24.00

Tandoori Duck Masala

$24.00

Shanghai Chicken

$18.00

Tandoori Chicken Dalwala

$17.00

Goat Curry

$18.00

Basil And Poppy Seed Naan

$5.00

Chilli Mozzarella Naan

$5.00

blue cheese naan

$5.00

pork vindaloo

$17.00

Tandoori Specialties

Tandoori Chicken Half

$13.00

Tandoori Chicken Full

$23.00

Tandoori Mixed Vegetable Grill

$16.00

Tandoori Tikka

$16.00

Seekh Kabab

$16.00

Lamb Kebab

$17.00

Tandoori Salmon Tikka

$20.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$20.00

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$20.00

Tandoori Rack of Lamb

$24.00

Biryani

Beef Biryani

$16.00

Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Diva Special Biryani

$20.00

Lamb Biryani

$17.00

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Vegetable Biryani

$14.50

Regional Specialties

Bhel

$7.00

Pav Bhaji

$10.00

Our Vegan Selection

Aloo Palak

$15.00

Baingan Do Aloo

$15.00

Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Mushroom Samosas

$6.00

Pindi Chhole

$15.00

Rajmah Masala

$15.00

Tofu Saag

$15.00

Vegetarian

Malai Kofta

$15.00

Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Baingan Bhartha

$15.00

Aloo Gobhi

$15.00

Saag Paneer

$15.00

Mutter Paneer

$15.00

Aloo Palak

$14.00

Aloo Mutter

$14.00

Bhindi Masala Kadahi

$14.00

Shahi Navratan Korma

$15.00

Aloo Chole

$14.00

Dal Makhani

$13.00

Shahi Paneer Korma

$15.00

Chilli paneer

Hydrabadi Eggplant

chana saag

$14.00

chana masala

$14.00

Seafood

Kerala Fish Curry

$20.00

Shahi Shrimp Korma

$20.00

Shrimp Curry

$19.00

Shrimp Saagwala

$20.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$19.00

Tandoori Shrimp Masala

$20.00

Tandoori Swordfish Masala

$19.50

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$18.00

Chicken

Chicken Curry

$15.00

Chicken Do-Piaza

$16.00

Chicken Jalfrezi

$16.00

Chicken Makhni

$16.00

Chicken Mushroom

$16.00

Chicken Saagwala

$16.00

Chicken Tikka Kadahi

$16.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.00

Shahi Chicken Korma

$16.00

Lamb

Lamb Curry

$16.00

Lamb Bhuna

$17.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.00

Rogan Josh

$17.00

Goat Curry

$18.00

Lamb Tikka Saagwala

$17.00

Lamb Mushroom

$17.00

Lamb Korma

$17.00

Lamb Do - Piaza

$17.00

Keema Mutter

$17.00

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.00

Goat Vindaloo

Beef

Beef Bhuna

$16.00

Beef Curry

$16.00

Beef korma

$16.00

Beef Mushroom

$16.00

Beef Saagwala

$16.00

Beef Vindaloo

$16.00

Kofta Roghanjosh

$16.00

Bread

Aloo Naan

$5.00

Aloo Paratha

$5.00

Basil Naan

$5.00

Bhatura

$4.00

Chapati (2)

$4.00

Chicken Naan

$5.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Keema Naan

$4.00

Naan

$4.00

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Pashawary Naan

$5.00

Poori (2)

$5.00

Punjabi Paratha

$4.00

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Plain Basket

$10.00

Stuffed Basket

$12.00

cheese naan

$5.00

Sesame Naan

plan Naan 1

Garlic Naan 1

Desserts

Rasmalai

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Mango Ice Cream

$5.00

Mango Mulba Sundae

$6.00

Punjabi Kulfi

$6.00

Kheer

$5.00

Gulab Jamun Sundae

Side Orders

Raita

$3.00

Plain Yogurt

$2.00

Papadum

$2.00

Mixed Pickle

$2.00

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

masala sauce

$8.00

Buffet

Lunch Buffet

$10.95

Brunch Buffet

$13.95

Kids Buffet

$6.95

Mother's Days Buffet

$17.95

special brunch

$15.95

Dinner buffet

$20.00

New year special buffet

$18.95

Birthday party

$22.00

Father's day special brunch

$17.95

Beverages

Lassi

$4.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Fruit Juice

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Mineral Water

$4.00

Masala Tea

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Organic Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Sparkling Water (BIG)

$5.00

Sparkling Water (small)

$3.00

water

$2.00

Bar

drinks

$12.00

drink 11

$11.00

shot

$8.00

drinks

$10.00

chivas

$12.00

drinks

$12.00

KINGFISHER

$5.00

TAJ MAHAL

$8.00

FLYING HORSE

$8.00

SAM ADAMS

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

BASS ALE

$5.00

AMSTEL LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

SIERRA NEVADA

$5.00

ABSOLUT

$9.00

BELVEDERE

$11.00

CHOPIN

$11.00

GRAY GOOSE

$12.00

SVEDKA

$8.00

TITO'S

$10.00

STOLICHNAYA

$9.00

CIROC

$10.00

BEEFEATER

$10.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$12.00

GORDONS

$10.00

BOMBAY

$11.00

TANGUERAY

$10.00

HENDRICK'S

$11.00

ADMIRAL NELSON

$10.00

BACARDI

$8.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

MYER,S

$10.00

MALIBU

$9.00

CABO WABO BLANCO

DON JULIO ANEJO

$14.00

PATRON REPOSADO

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

PATRON XO CAFÉ

JOSE CUERVO

$10.00

ANGELS ENVY

BASIL HAYDEN

JACK DANIELS

$11.00

Black label

$12.00

JIM BEAM

$10.00

MAKER'S MARK

$11.00

BLACK BUSH

BUSHMILLS

$10.00

JAMESON

$11.00

TULLAMORE DEW 12YR

JAMESON GOLD

TULLAMORE DEW

BLACK BUSH

BUSHMILLS 10YR

BUSHMILLS 21YR

JAMESON

JAMESON 12YR

JAMESON GOLD

JAMESON 18YR

MIDDLETON RARE

POWERS

TULLAMORE DEW

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00

SEAGRAMS 7

VO

CHIVAS REGAL

$12.00

CHIVAS REGAL 18YR

$15.00

DEWARS

$10.00

DEWARS 12YR

$12.00

J & B

$9.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$10.00

ABERLOUR 16YR

ARDBEG

ARDMORE

BALVENIE 12YR

BALVENIE 15YR

CRAGGENMORE 12YR

DALMORE 21YR

DALWHINNIE 15YR

GLENFIDDICH 21YR

$15.00

GLENLIVET 12YR

MACALLAN 25YR

OBAN

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

APEROL

CAMPARI

CHARTREUSE, GREEN

CHARTREUSE, YELLOW

COINTREAU

DRAMBUIE

FERNET BRANCA

FRANGELICO

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

GODIVA WHITE

GRAND MARNIER

IRISH MIST

JAGERMEISTER

KAHLUA

LEMONCELLO

LICOR 43

LILLET BLANC

MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH

MATHILDE CASSIS

MOLLY'S IRISH CREAM

PAMA

SAMBUCA BLACK

SAMBUCA ROMANA

SOUTHERN COMFORT

ST GERMAIN

ST. ELDER

ST. GERMAIN

TIA MARIA

TUACA

APPLE PUCKER

BLUE CURACO

BUTTERSCOTCH

CRÈME DE BANANA

CRÈME DE CASSIS

CRÈME DE CHOCO DARK

CRÈME DE CHOCO WHITE

CRÈME DE MENTHE

DARK CACAO

PEACH SCHNAPPS

PRIDE & CLARKE AMARETTO

TRIPLE SEC

FONSECA BIN 27

TAYLOR FLADGATE LBV

TAYLOR 20 YR

TAYLOR 40 YR

FRANGELICO

COURVOSIER VS

COURVOSIER VSOP

HENNESSY VS

$11.00

HENNESSY XO

REMY VSOP

REMY XO

CUCUMBER WATERMELON

$10.00

GIN GIN

$10.00

AASAM

$10.00

KAMA SUTRA

$10.00

MUMBAI STREET SANGRIA

$11.00

SHIVA

$10.00

IMLI

$10.00

SPIKED MANGO LASSI

$10.00

MUMBAI PUNCH

$38.00

BUDDHA BOWL

$38.00

Mojito

$10.00

Sangria Red

$10.00

Sangria White

$10.00

Lychee bliss

$10.00

imli

$10.00

dricks

$12.00

cosmopolitan

$10.00

Bloody mary

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Maya

$10.00

Indian Sunrise

$10.00

margarita

$10.00

HARPOON IPA

$6.00

SEASONAL

$6.00

KINGFISHER

$5.00

TAJ MAHAL

$8.00

FLYING HORSE

$8.00

SAM ADAMS

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

BASS ALE

$5.00

AMSTEL LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

SIERRA NEVADA

$5.00

Duvel

$7.00

Harpoon

$5.00

EARTH PINOT NOIR OR

$12.00

HANDCRAFT MALBAC CA

$9.00

GNARLY HEAD MERLOT CA

$9.00

OXFORD LANDING SHIRAZ AUSTRALIA

$9.00

LUCKY STAR PETITE SIRAH CA

$10.00

BRAZIN OLD VINE ZINFANDEL CA

$11.00

IRONY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$12.00

Cabernet

$10.00

EARTH PINOT NOIR OR

$48.00

HANDCRAFT MALBAC CA

$36.00

GNARLY HEAD MERLOT CA

$36.00

OXFORD LANDING SHIRAZ AUSTRALIA

$36.00

LUCKY STAR PETITE SIRAH CA

$40.00

BRAZIN OLD VINE ZINFANDEL CA

$44.00

IRONY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$48.00

NOBLE VINES 242 SAUVI BLANC CA

$10.00

ESPERTO PINOT GRIGIO ITALY

$9.00

GROONER GRUNER VELTLINER AUSTRIA

$10.00

YALUMBA Y SERIES VIOGNIER AUSTRALIA

$11.00

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE RIESLING WA

$9.00

BLACK STALLION CHARDONNAY CA

$12.00

NOBLE VINES 242 SAUVI BLANC CA

$40.00

ESPERTO PINOT GRIGIO ITALY

$36.00

GROONER GRUNER VELTLINER AUSTRIA

$40.00

YALUMBA Y SERIES VIOGNIER AUSTRALIA

$44.00

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE RIESLING WA

$36.00

BLACK STALLION CHARDONNAY CA

$48.00

MULDERBOSCH ROSE OF CABERNET SAUV

$9.00

MULDERBOSCH ROSE OF CABERNET SAUV

$36.00

BOLLICINI PROSECCO ITALY

$9.00

NICOLAS FEUILLATTE CHAMPAGNE FRANCE

$11.00

PEACH SPARKLING

$10.00

GRAPEFRUIT SPARKLING

$10.00

STRAWBERRY SPARKLING

$10.00

ORANGE SPARKLING

$10.00

BOLLICINI PROSECCO ITALY

$36.00

NICOLAS FEUILLATTE CHAMPAGNE

$80.00

Wine

GLS Garnacha

$9.00

GLS Barbera

$9.00

GLS Syrah

$9.00

GLS Nero d'Avola

$10.00

GLS Malbec - Shirz

$9.00

GLS Malbec

$10.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

GLS Knockout Red

$9.00

Shiraz,Schild

$10.00

Pinot Noir Basadien

$12.00

BTL Barbera

$32.00

BTL Garnacha

$32.00

BTL Syrah

$36.00

BTL Nero d'Avola

$40.00

BTL Malbec - Shirz

$36.00

BTL Malbec

$38.00

BTL Knockout Red

$25.00

BTL Tannat

$37.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Zinfandel

$42.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Shiraz

$41.00

GLS Albarino

$9.00

GLS Tangle

$10.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Pinot Gris

$9.00

GLS `Torrontes

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

BTL Albarino

$36.00

BTL Tangle

$39.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Pinot Gris

$36.00

BTL `Torrontes

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Greco di Tufo

$40.00

BTL Gewurztraminer

$48.00

BTL Moscato

$27.00

BTL Cava

$36.00

BTL Prosecco

$39.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

246 Elm Street, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Gallery
Diva Indian Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cloud and Spirits - 795 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
795 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
The Dial
orange star4.5 • 226
907 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Patty Chen's Dumpling Room
orange starNo Reviews
907 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
500 Technology Square Cambrige, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Trina's Starlite Lounge
orange star4.4 • 1,207
3 Beacon Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Desert Edge Pub & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
273 Trolleys Square Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sarma Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 5,849
249 Pearl Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
orange star4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston