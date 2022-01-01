Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
THIS IS REAL FOOD. FROM THE OVEN. Area Four is fueled by creativity, fearlessness, and an unrelenting commitment to quality. We use amazing ingredients, and we make food from scratch. We’re getting back to basics.
Location
500 Technology Square, Cambrige, MA 02139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
4.5 • 2,834
297 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cambrige
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
4.5 • 2,834
297 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurant
The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square - 1 Kendall Square
4.4 • 1,427
1 Kendall Square Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurant
More near Cambrige