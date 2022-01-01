Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet

500 Technology Square

Cambrige, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast/Bagels

Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.75

Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon, on our handmade English muffin

Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Ham, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Egg Frittata, Vermont Cheddar And Ham, On Our handmade English muffin

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin

Three Little Pigs Breakfast Sandwhich

$9.75

All the Meats. Bacon, Ham and Sausage with an egg frittata and cheddar cheese

Yogurt & Granola (GF)

Yogurt & Granola (GF)

$5.00

Labni Yogurt Cheese, House Made Jam, Topped With Our House Made Granola

Chia Pudding (GF) (V)

Chia Pudding (GF) (V)

$6.00

Sweetened with Coconut Cream and topped with Fresh Pineapple. *Nut Allergy* Contains Almond Milk.

Oatmeal (GF) (V)

Oatmeal (GF) (V)

$3.75

With Your Choice Of Toppings

Pizza Bagel (Triple Cheese)
$5.00

Pizza Bagel (Triple Cheese)

$5.00
Pecorino Cheese Bagel
$3.00

Pecorino Cheese Bagel

$3.00
Everything Bagel (DF)
$3.00

Everything Bagel (DF)

$3.00

Sesame Bagel (DF)

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel (DF)

$3.00Out of stock

Honey Oat Bagel (DF)

$3.00
English Muffin

English Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Baker Dozen English Muffins

$24.00Out of stock
Banana

Banana

$1.00

Quiche

$6.50Out of stock

Lunch-Bagel Sandwiches

B. L. T.

B. L. T.

$11.00

Bacon, Arugula and Tomatoes with a Ranch Sauce On your Choice of a Bagel.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Ranch Aioli, Red Onions, Arugula and Candied Hazelnuts On your choice of a Bagel.

Smoked Turkey

$11.00Out of stock

Romesco Sauce, Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onion.

North Fork Chips (Sweet Potato)
$2.00
2oz Bag

North Fork Chips (Sweet Potato)

$2.00

2oz Bag

North Fork Chips (Sea Salt & Vinegar)
$2.00
2oz Bag

North Fork Chips (Sea Salt & Vinegar)

$2.00

2oz Bag

Norh Fork Chips (Barbecue)

Norh Fork Chips (Barbecue)

$2.00

2oz Bag

Pastries

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$6.00

Sticky Buns

$4.95
Cheddar Scallion Biscuits

Cheddar Scallion Biscuits

$4.00

Comes With a side of Honey Butter

Cranberry Orange Muffin
$3.75

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.75

Pumpkin Bread

$3.75

With Chocolate Chips

Cinnanmon Sticks

Cinnanmon Sticks

$3.75Out of stock
Croissant

Croissant

$3.75
Chocolate Croissant
$3.95

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95
Savory Croissant (Ham&Cheese
$3.95

Savory Croissant (Ham&Cheese

$3.95
Almond Croissant
$3.95

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Danish (Blueberry)

$3.95

Almond Corn Citrus Cake (GF)

$4.00
Chocolate Walnut scone
$3.65

Chocolate Walnut scone

$3.65

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Florentine Bars

$5.00

Sliced Almonds, Dried Cherries, Pistachios, baked in a caramel sauce.

Gluten Free Brownie
$4.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.50

Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar

$6.00
Brown Butter Bourbon Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.75

Brown Butter Bourbon Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.75

Loaded Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Coconut Macaroons (GF)

$1.75

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$2.75

Apple Gallete

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Freshly Brewed Barrington Dark Roast Coffee

Red Eye

$3.50+

Barrington Dark Roast Coffee With 2 Shots Of Espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Barrington Dark Roast Coffee Topped With Steamed Milk.

Flavored Latte

$4.65+

Signature Latte With House Made Flavor Syrups. 12oz

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.40

Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz

Mocha

$4.65

Barrington Espresso Blended With House Made Chocolate Sauce And Milk. 12oz

Americano

Americano

$3.75

Barrington Espresso And Hot Water. 10oz

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.15

Barrington Espresso, Steamed Milk And Foam. 8oz

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Barrington Espresso With Dollops Of Foam. 3oz.

Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot Of Barrington Espresso. 2oz

Cortado

$3.50

Equal Parts Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 4oz

Chai Latte

$4.40

Sweetened Chai Tea Concentrate Blended With Milk 12oz

Dirty Chai

$4.65

Our Chai Latte With Two Shots Of Barrington Gold Espresso. 12oz

Chocolate Chai

$4.40

Roobios Latte

$4.40

Rooibos Tea Sweetened With Honey, Cinnamon And Blended With Milk. 12oz

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.35

Our House made Chocolate Sauce Blended With Mem Teas Red Chili. 12oz

London Fog

$4.40

Earl Grey Tea Sweetened With Honey, Vanilla And Blended With Milk. 12oz

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

House made chocolate sauce and steamed milk

Mem Hot Tea

Mem Hot Tea

$3.15+

A Selection Of Artisan Teas From Mem Teas. 16oz.

Box of Joe

Box of Joe

$24.00

96 oz Jug of Barrington Dark Roast Coffee Served With Cups, Sugars, And Milks

Mulled Cider

$4.25+

Apple Cider Mulled with Citrus and Fall Spices

Chaider

$4.25+

Half Chai. Half Mulled Cider

Iced Drinks

Fresh Squeezed O.J
$4.75+

Fresh Squeezed O.J

$4.75+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Made in house daily

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.15+

Barrington Coffee Roasters Iced Coffee

Iced Red Eye

$4.15+

Dark Roast Iced Coffee With Two Shots if Espresso.

Iced Latte

$4.65

Barrington Espresso And Cold Milk. 20oz

Flavored Iced Latte

$4.90+

Barrington Espresso, Milk And House Made Flavor Syrup. 20oz.

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.25

2 Shots Of Barrington Gold Espresso Over Ice.

Iced Americano

$3.85

Barrington Espresso and water. 12oz

Cold Brew

$4.25+

A Smooth Full Body Coffee Made With Select Origin Coffee Beans From Barrington Roasters.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25+

Our Cold Brewed Coffee Infused With Nitrogen For A Bold Taste And Smooth Creamy Texture.

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Chai

$4.75

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.95

Iced Chocolate Chai

$4.75

Iced London Fog

$4.75

Earl Grey Tea Blended with, Vanilla, Honey and milk then topped with sweet cold foam.

Iced Roobios Latte

Iced Roobios Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Rooibos Tea Sweetend With Honey And Cinnamon And Blended With Milk. 20oz

Iced Black Tea
$3.00+

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Iced Green Tea

$3.00+
Blood Orange Hibiscus

Blood Orange Hibiscus

$3.00+

Mem Tea iced blood orange tea

Iced Mulled Cider

$4.25+

Apple Cider Mulled with Citrus and Fall Spices

Iced Chaider

$4.25+

Half Mulled Cider. Half Chai.

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.15+

MATCHA

Matcha Lemonade

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Our Matcha Syrup Blended with milk. 12oz

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

Our Matcha Syrup blended with milk. 20oz

Matcha Soda

$4.00+

Matcha Syrup mixed with seltzer water

Bottled Beverages

Culture Pop Sodas

Culture Pop Sodas

$3.75+

12 oz Cans Probiotic Flavored Soda

Cold Pressed Living Juices

Cold Pressed Living Juices

$7.00+

12oz plastic bottle

Spindrift Sparkling Waters

Spindrift Sparkling Waters

$3.00+

12 FL OZ Cans

Aqua ViTea Kombucha (Peach Out)
$4.50
12floz

Aqua ViTea Kombucha (Peach Out)

$4.50

12floz

Aqua ViTea Kombucha (Hibiscus Ginger Lime)
$4.50
12floz

Aqua ViTea Kombucha (Hibiscus Ginger Lime)

$4.50

12floz

Aqua ViTea Kombucha (Strawberry Sage)
$4.50
12floz

Aqua ViTea Kombucha (Strawberry Sage)

$4.50

12floz

Aqua ViTea Kombucha (Pineapple Lemonade)
$4.50
12floz

Aqua ViTea Kombucha (Pineapple Lemonade)

$4.50

12floz

Vive Organic (Immunity Boost)

Vive Organic (Immunity Boost)

$4.25

Ginger & Turmeric 2 FL OZ

Native Water
$1.50

Native Water

$1.50
Poland Spring Sparkling Water
$2.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Water

$2.00
Poland Spring Sparkling Water (Lemon)
$2.00
16.9 FL OZ

Poland Spring Sparkling Water (Lemon)

$2.00

16.9 FL OZ

Maine Root Beer Bottle

Maine Root Beer Bottle

$4.25

Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise. All our recipes are sweetened with Fair Trade Certified Organic sugar, so you can feel good about it!

Retail Coffee/Tea and Travel Mugs

Area Four Yeti Travel Mug 20oz Tumbler with Lid

Area Four Yeti Travel Mug 20oz Tumbler with Lid

$35.00

GREAT HOLIDAY GIFT!!

Area Four Yeti Travel Mug 14oz Rambler Mug with Handle and Lid
$30.00
GREAT HOLIDAY GIFT!!

Area Four Yeti Travel Mug 14oz Rambler Mug with Handle and Lid

$30.00

GREAT HOLIDAY GIFT!!

Barrington Coffee Kalledevarapura Whole Bean 12oz

Barrington Coffee Kalledevarapura Whole Bean 12oz

$17.00

Medium Roast. Karnataka, India Filbert, Cream, Milk Chocolate.

Barrington Coffee 413 Whole Bean 12oz

Barrington Coffee 413 Whole Bean 12oz

$16.00

Medium Roast. Asia & American. Cherry, molasses, Fig.

Barrington Coffee Commonweath Whole Bean 12oz.

Barrington Coffee Commonweath Whole Bean 12oz.

$16.00

Dark Roast Brazil & Central America. Dark, Sweet, powerful. BCRC Blend.

Barrington Coffee Ketiara Whole Bean 12oz

Barrington Coffee Ketiara Whole Bean 12oz

$18.00

Light roast Gaul Highlands, Sumatra Syrupy body, black Cherry, chocolate.

Barrington Coffee Malabar Super Whole Bean 12oz

Barrington Coffee Malabar Super Whole Bean 12oz

$17.00

Medium Roast. Malabar, India. Sandalwood, Nut, Immense Chocolate.

Barrington Coffee Vienna Whole Bean 12oz

Barrington Coffee Vienna Whole Bean 12oz

$16.00

Medium Roast Marcala, Honduras Velvety Smooth, Milk Chocolate, Delicate Cherry

Barrington Coffee Gera Whole Bean 12oz Bag

Barrington Coffee Gera Whole Bean 12oz Bag

$17.00

Light Roast. Peach, Lemongrass, Honey.

Barrington Coffee Gold Whole Bean 12oz

Barrington Coffee Gold Whole Bean 12oz

$16.00

Medium Roast, Dense Chocolate, Spice Box, Dried Fruit. Barrington Coffee Roasting Company Blend

Barrington Coffee Ceremony Whole Bean 12oz

Barrington Coffee Ceremony Whole Bean 12oz

$16.00

Dark Roast. Grilled Lemon, baking Chocolate, Heavy

Barrington Coffee Supernatural whole bean 12oz bag

Barrington Coffee Supernatural whole bean 12oz bag

$17.00

Medium Roast. Blueberry, Lavender, Dark chocolate.

Barrington Coffee Mapendo Whole Bean 12oz Bag

Barrington Coffee Mapendo Whole Bean 12oz Bag

$18.00

Light Roast. Pink Lime, Vanilla, Nougat

Mem Tea Tea Bags English Breakfast 20 Count

Mem Tea Tea Bags English Breakfast 20 Count

$12.00

Whole Leaf Black Tea. Caffeinated. Caramel, Cherry Wood, Clementine.

Mem Tea Tea Bags Masala Chai 20 Count.

Mem Tea Tea Bags Masala Chai 20 Count.

$12.00

Whole leaf black tea. Caffeinated. Malty, balanced, Spicy.

MEM Tea Teabags Blue Flower Earl Grey 20 Count.

MEM Tea Teabags Blue Flower Earl Grey 20 Count.

$12.00

Whole Leaf Black Tea. Caffeinated. Sweet, Bright, Citrusy.

MEM Tea Teabags Jasmine Pearls 20 Count.

MEM Tea Teabags Jasmine Pearls 20 Count.

$12.00

Whole Leaf Green Tea. Caffeinated Magnolia, Honeysuckle, Bibb Lettuce.

MEM Tea Teabags China Green Jade 20 Count

MEM Tea Teabags China Green Jade 20 Count

$10.00Out of stock

Whole Leaf Green Tea. Caffeinated Alfalfa, Collard Greens, Cashew.

MEM Tea Teabags Mediterranean Mint 20 Count

MEM Tea Teabags Mediterranean Mint 20 Count

$12.00

Herbal Tisane. Caffeine Free. Sweet Mint, Oregano, Sage.

Catering

Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Kale (Medium - Serves 5-8 People)

$38.00

With hazelnuts, red onion, and pecorino with lemon vinaigrette. Served Family style, dressing on the side.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Kale (Large - Serves 12-15 People)

$78.00

With hazelnuts, red onion, and pecorino with lemon vinaigrette. Served family style, dressing on the side

Local Mixed Greens Salad (Medium - Serves 5-8 People)

$32.00

Locally Grown Spring Mixed Greens, Pecorino Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette. Served Family Style Dressing on Side

Local Mixed Greens Salad (Large - Serves 12-15 People)

$69.00

Locally Grown Spring Mixed Greens, Pecorino Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette. Served Family Style Dressing on Side

A4 Caesar Salad (Medium Serves 5-8 People)

$38.00

Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, shaved pecorino, focaccia croutons, and crispy garlic topped with fresh anchovy. (Dressing contains anchovy and eggs). Served Family Style, dressing on side.

A4 Caesar Salad (Large Serves 12-15 People)

$78.00

Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, shaved pecorino, focaccia croutons, and crispy garlic topped with fresh anchovy. (Dressing contains anchovy and eggs). Served Family Style, dressing on side.

A4 Greek Salad (Medium Serves 5-8 People)

$39.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pickled hot peppers and oregano vinaigrette. Served family style, dressing on side.

A4 Greek Salad (Large Serves 12-15 People)

$79.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, red onion, kalamata olives, pickled hot peppers and oregano vinaigrette. Served family style dressing on the side

Small Box of Garlic Knots (16 Garlic Knots)

$37.00

Pecorino and gremolata. Served in a small pizza box with a side of marinara sauce

Large Box of Garlic Knots (25 Garlic Knots)

$58.00

Pecorino and gremolata. Served in a large pizza box with a side of marinara sauce.

Mac and Cheese for 5

$39.00

1/2 Brussels Salad

$6.50

1/2 Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

1/2 Caeser Salad

$6.50

1/2 Greek Salad

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
THIS IS REAL FOOD. FROM THE OVEN. Area Four is fueled by creativity, fearlessness, and an unrelenting commitment to quality. We use amazing ingredients, and we make food from scratch. We’re getting back to basics.

500 Technology Square, Cambrige, MA 02139

