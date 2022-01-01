Go
Shasha's Creole Kitchen

Our Mission is to provide our patrons a different type of experience. We are bringing you to the Caribbean by providing genuine tastes of its first republic. We will treat every guest with great service, delicious foods and a lasting impression that will make you feel at home right here in your own neighborhood, just as if you were in the Caribbean.

579B Berlin - Cross Keys Rd

Popular Items

Shrimp$15.00
Pork /Griot$15.00
Red Snapper (S,M,L,XL)
Regular Soda$1.50
Tassot (Fried Beef)$16.00
Chicken$15.00
Cornbread$3.00
Stewed Oxtail/ K Bef$19.00
Beef Patty$2.00
Fried Plantains$3.00
Location

579B Berlin - Cross Keys Rd

Sicklerville NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
