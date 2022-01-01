Shasha's Creole Kitchen
Our Mission is to provide our patrons a different type of experience. We are bringing you to the Caribbean by providing genuine tastes of its first republic. We will treat every guest with great service, delicious foods and a lasting impression that will make you feel at home right here in your own neighborhood, just as if you were in the Caribbean.
579B Berlin - Cross Keys Rd
Location
Sicklerville NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
