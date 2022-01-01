Go
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101

Popular Items

Spicy Dandan Men$11.50
Hakata style spicy sesame miso ramen with flavored ground pork.
Beef Rice Bowl$5.00
Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.
Hakata Ramen (Lunch set)$10.50
Lunch Special! Choose a side dish to make a combo with our signature Hakata Ramen.
Hakata Ramen$10.50
Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu (pork bone) broth with thin noodles and two slices of chashu pork. This comes with green onion and chashu pork (Red ginger not included).
Chashu Musubi$3.75
Chashu rice cake w/ onion & mayo, wrapped w/ nori seaweed.
Chashu Bowl$4.75
A bowl of rice topped with crumbled chashu pork garnished with green onion and spicy takana ra-yu.
Vegetarian Ramen$10.50
Miso based vegetarian ramen. With seasoned tofu meat and a medley of vegetables.
Bean Sprout$1.50
Takana Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
Edamame$3.75
Boiled soybean.
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
