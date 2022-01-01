Go
Toast

Slideshow

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5505 W 20th Ave • $

Avg 3 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Heat Fries$7.75
Truffle Fries$7.75
Ranch$0.50
Pick any 3 Sliders$13.75
Truffle Mushroom$5.25
smashed beef patty / mushroom / fried onion / swiss / truffle mayo
Pick any 2 Sliders$10.25
Everything Bagel Fries$7.75
Crispy Brussel Spouts$7.75
Fig and Goat Cheese$5.25
smashed beef patty / fig & onion jam / goat cheese / arugula / truffle mayo
Regular Fries$6.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

5505 W 20th Ave

Edgewater CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market

No reviews yet

Restaurants and Food trucks that specialize in wild game and seafood gourmet burgers, sandwiches and brats with a Mexican influence.

Arepas House

No reviews yet

A 7 stars Venezuelan restaurant

Sloan's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mac Shack

No reviews yet

The best Mac n Cheese in town, with so many options its hard to chose just one

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston