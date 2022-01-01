Go
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5529 Weslayan St • $

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)

Taco - Mesquite Chicken$4.95
Breakfast Taco$4.00
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
Pecan Salad - Chicken$11.75
Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
Taco - Baja Shrimp$4.95
Chips & Queso - Small$4.75
Bacon Cheese Skeeter$11.95
Kid - Chicken Tenders$4.95
Taco - Baja Fish$4.25
Kid - Hamburger$4.95
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5529 Weslayan St

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
