Smashin Crab

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117 • $$

Avg 4 (445 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Sauce$1.25
Get an extra side of your favorite sauce!
Mussels
Blue mussels from Chile
Snow Crab
Large luscious snow crab legs. Get to crackin’!
Hush Puppies$5.00
Deep fried dough that is made from cornmeal batter with extra seasonings
Shrimp
Fully intact shrimp with heads and tails. Peeling is half the fun!
Cajun Fries$3.00
French fries dusted in Cajun seasoning
Crawfish$12.00
Southern staple from Louisiana. These “one bite wonders” are only available fresh in season
Cornbread$3.00
Sweet cornbread
Shrimp Basket$12.00
Fried Shrimp dusted with Cajun seasoning and served with Cajun fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

