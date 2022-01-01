Southside Diner

Shotti's Point

No reviews yet

Tavern that is locally owned and operated by Kristie and Dan Bukowski since October 2021. It started out as a South Baltimore bar with a twist of Ocean City, MD peppered in and we continue that thought of sharing great tastes that they have experienced from all over the world. We take the favorite foods that we have had from the places we have visited and brought it into your local neighborhood tavern. Add in a little live music, weekly food specials and maybe some karaoke and other fun events and you are sure to have a great time, no matter what day it is.

