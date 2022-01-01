Spice Thai
Come in and enjoy!
61A 7th Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
61A 7th Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 1:30 am
Nearby restaurants
White Tiger
White Tiger is a modern Korean restaurant. It's not your grandma's Korean cooking. The recipes are Chef Liz Kwon's own view of Korean Food. We source locally whenever possible and are thoughtful about the food we put into our bodies. We're happy to make modifications, when we can, to accommodate your diet & allergies. We want you to eat our yummy food and be happy!
Check out our Instagram @whitetigerbklyn!
Olmsted
Come in and enjoy!
Doughnut Plant
🍩 Original Deliciousness since 1994. Sourdough, yeast, cake, vegan & gluten-free doughnuts.
Ample Hills Creamery
Come in and enjoy!