Spitz
Come in and enjoy!
2103 North Killingsworth St
Location
2103 North Killingsworth St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bad Habit Room
Come in and enjoy!
Saraveza
Open daily 12-10 PM
psychic bar pix
An immersive experience comprised of curated cocktails and a moody ambience. Come experience our new program!
A full outdoor experience with a food menu with Prey + Tell, featuring Cambodian Fried Chicken.
Ecliptic Brewing
While we are temporarily closed for dine-in. Ecliptic will be offering takeout orders, so you can grab something delicious to eat and enjoy packaged beer to-go. We are currently only accepting orders placed online between the hours of 11:30am - 7:30pm. Pickup times are from 12pm - 8pm. Delivery orders must be placed by 5:00 PM the day before. Cheers!