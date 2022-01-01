Go
Spoken, A Cafe

A neighborhood café specializing in quality coffee, bagels, sandwiches, and so much more! With owners from southern Louisiana, Spoken has some southern favorites you can't find ANYWHERE else in Chicago like Cajun Boudin, Louisiana Cheesy Grits, & Gumbo by the quart. A majority of our ingredients are locally/seasonally sourced. We make ALL of our own sauces, jams, & pickles in house (canned goods are available for pickup or shipped across the USA via our "store" @ spokenchicago.com).

1812 W. Montrose Ave.

Popular Items

Buttermilk Old Fashioned Donut$2.45
Crispy edges and nooks and crannies and being risen with baking powder instead of yeast, set this guy apart.
Hot Latte
Espresso + Steamed Milk (Small = 2 shots, Medium = 3 shots, Large = 4 shots)
THE BOUDREAUX$11.75
Will's now infamous boudin (pork, rice, bell peppers, onion, garlic, & spices), Valentina hot sauce, green onions, scrambled eggs & Wisconsin provolone on your choice of bagel. One of our most popular new menu items! **The boudin can also be ordered hot by the link or vacuum sealed frozen in a two link pack to take home for later!!**
All Day Breakfast Bagel$9.65
Your choice of meat, choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap… available all day.
For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Egg & Cheese$5.90
Your choice of bagel/bread, your choice of melty cheese, and scrambled eggs. (If you would like a meat, please order the Breakfast Sandwich. If you would like a cream cheese or hummus instead of cheese, please order the Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich.)
Drip Coffee
Roasts change often so you can enjoy various blends or single origin coffees from our Roasters.
NO Flatware/Napkins, Thanks!
Wendy Davis$11.75
Our take on a southwest style breakfast wrap! Your choice of meat, your choice of cheese, Phil’s fresh eggs, zesty black bean spread, Valentina hot sauce, and green onions, all grilled in a wrap.
For any substitutions or modifications, order our BUILD YOUR OWN BAGEL/SANDWICH located in our bagel menu.
Lox Special$12.75
House made Feta Dill Cream Cheese, Nova lox, capers, cucumbers, red onion, organic spinach, and cracked black pepper on your choice of bagel. Make sure to ask for it with fresh tomato at the end of the summer when we take fresh tomatoes on board!!
Build Your Own Bagel/Sandwich$1.65
(Meat/Egg/Cheese, Egg/Cheese, or the Breakfast Bagel is a different item.)
You can order a simple bagel as is or a fully customized sandwich with this item. This method will start to add up. Lots of cheeses, veggies, meats, and other toppings to choose from!
Vegan? No worries! The Pizza Bialy does have cheese, but the rest are vegan. Check out our vegan spreads like hummus, nut butters, and jams!
Location

1812 W. Montrose Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
