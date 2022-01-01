Spoken, A Cafe
A neighborhood café specializing in quality coffee, bagels, sandwiches, and so much more! With owners from southern Louisiana, Spoken has some southern favorites you can't find ANYWHERE else in Chicago like Cajun Boudin, Louisiana Cheesy Grits, & Gumbo by the quart. A majority of our ingredients are locally/seasonally sourced. We make ALL of our own sauces, jams, & pickles in house (canned goods are available for pickup or shipped across the USA via our "store" @ spokenchicago.com).
1812 W. Montrose Ave.
Popular Items
Location
1812 W. Montrose Ave.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Wild Goose
The best craft beer sports bar in Chicago, featuring award winning wings.
The Bad Apple
Come in and enjoy!
The Rambler Kitchen + Tap
YOUR FAVORITE CLASSICS WITH AN UPDATED TWIST
Slim's
We are a Classic American cuisine restaurant that focuses on Fresh Food done with Fresh ingredients served to you with World Class customer service. Our entire menu is 100% Halal non-GMO, no antibiotics, humanely raised meat. Can't make it to the store don't worry we deliver too. We look forward to taking care of all your hunger needs. Thank you.
- Slim's Mgmt